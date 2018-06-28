Preparation can shorten DMV visits

Lane Filler’s June 13 column, “DMV hours drive us to distraction,” about terrible hours at the state Department of Motor Vehicles, was a bit skewed. Yes, there can be long waits for some, but drivers can help themselves to shorten visits.

I recently changed my regular license to an enhanced license at the Garden City office. I made an appointment at the DMV website and read clear directions about which papers to bring. I had an appointment at 3 p.m. After providing all my required documents, taking a vision test and getting a picture taken, I left at 3:25. I don’t think that was bad at all.

The column appeared to exemplify the routines and problems encountered 10 or 20 years ago. I am glad to say that the DMV has come a long way since then.

George Reichenbach,Garden City

A sad sign of the times in America

A reader complained that the top players in the final round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club were second-tier golfers [“Disappointments with the 2018 U.S. Open,” Letters, June 24].

Complaints about the course being difficult are a sign of what is becoming the thinking in this country: If it is difficult and you have to work hard, make it easier — no entrance exams for tough schools, no valedictorian because students do not put in the effort, an easier course so Tiger Woods can make the cut.

I play golf regularly. It takes work and practice to play well. I never blame the course if I play poorly.

Bud Barger,Farmingville

U.S. right to leave UN rights council

It’s about time and the right thing to do that the United States has left the UN Human Rights Council [“Leaving UN Human Rights Council,” News, June 20].

This group has been hypocritical for decades and has treated Israel unfairly by condemning it for violations while often giving a pass to other countries with greater violations. For national security reasons, it is right for the United States to back its greatest ally in the Middle East.

Thomas Albanese,

Valley Stream