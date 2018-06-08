Multi-party nominees take away choices

It is heartening when Republicans and Democrats agree to something, but cross-endorsements don’t sit well with me [“Marian Tinari cross-endorsed for surrogate judge,” News, June 4].

What is the point of voting if the choice already has been made?

Roberta Mandell,East Northport

Why do gas prices drop so slowly?

Crude oil hit a three-year high of $72 a barrel on May 21, but has declined in price since then and traded Thursday near $66.

Meanwhile, we all have seen gasoline prices rise in recent weeks [“Welcome to summer,” Business, May 20]. The average price for a gallon of regular was $2.99 on Long Island a month ago, according to AAA. On Thursday, the average was $3.11.

It would be interesting to find out why, when crude prices increase, gas dealers raise their prices almost immediately, but when the crude prices drop, some gas dealers don’t drop their prices! Are oil companies to blame, or are local distributors and dealers gouging the public?

Joe Brancati,Plainview

Editor’s note: The writer, now retired, worked for 33 years as a marketing executive for a major oil company.

Bless Trump for fighting MS-13

I think President Donald Trump’s description of members of MS-13 as “animals” put it mildly [“Tough talk on MS-13,” News, May 24]. The gang is among the most vicious, with machete killings, rape and more.

In defending actual animals against Trump’s comparison, a May 31 letter writer said, “Trump has no connection to the natural world” [“President has no regard for wildlife”]. However, that reader is lucky not to be a parent of one of those children mercilessly killed by MS-13.

I grew up in the Bronx and know the fear of being surrounded by gangs — and they were not nearly as violent as MS-13. May God bless our president for his continuous efforts to help these neighborhoods in danger.

Rosalie Malkiel,Syosset