Little change in wake of shootings

Once again, there is a massacre, this time in Sutherland Springs, Texas. It seems as if this happens with every blink of an eye, and we all ask, Why? The answer is simple. Even though we are a robust and powerful democracy, the citizens of our great country still have many shortcomings [“More lapses in stopping killer,” News, Nov. 8].

For a democracy to flourish, its inhabitants must be proactive, both in their knowledge of daily events and in their vigorous participation in the democratic process. American citizens fall short in both regards.

We are a nation with a government that is almost totally controlled by lobbies. In regard to passing legislation controlling gun violence, that would be the National Rifle Association.

Although we have come a long way in almost every regard in our country’s democratic evolution, we still have a long way to go.

Peter Monaco, Ridge

Devin Kelley, the most recent mass killer, was earlier in his life charged with animal cruelty after he was witnessed punching a dog several times.

Animal abuse should be taken seriously as an indicator of someone’s potential to hurt people. Animal abuse is known to be a precursor to human abuse, as it clearly shows a person’s lack of compassion and capacity to inflict harm.

Animal abuse should be dealt with strongly, and the perpetrators should receive psychiatric attention. Perhaps lives and suffering could be spared if these early warning signs were heeded.

Marie Brown, Baldwin

Our hearts go out to all the victims and their families and friends, once again, after the senseless massacre in Texas. But what good are apologies and condolences without any action?

It seems there will never be enough innocent lives lost for our government to approve stricter gun laws. I see absolutely no reason for civilians to own high-round, semi-automatic weapons.

People who want to shoot these could rent them at the gun range, not take them home. When the Second Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution in 1791, the available guns were single-shot muskets that would fire one to three rounds per minute. Compare that with an AR-15 of today, which can fire 550 to 900 rounds per minute!

It’s derelict of our government to continually be in denial and not protect its citizens, not just from foreign terrorism, but from our own. It’s disrespectful to all the victims and their devastated families and friends.

Carolyn Mandelino, Massapequa

Her business success was one in a million

With all due respect to entrepreneur Joy Mangano, Newsday’s readers should never be deceived into believing, “No matter who you are and where you’re from you have the power to change the world” [“And now a book,” Explore LI, Nov. 6].

Her success story is one in a million; most of us have neither the intelligence, the energy or the good fortune to do what Mangano advises.

Harry Katz, Southold

NIFA doesn’t seem to solve problems

Enough is enough already with the Nassau Interim Finance Authority and its balanced budget baloney [“NIFA, Curran must be firm,” Editorial, Nov. 16].

NIFA has allegedly been Nassau County’s financial overseer for 18 years, and members keep preaching balanced budget year after year. Does NIFA know what a balanced budget is? A balanced budget is when revenues equal expenditures.

What is the sense of preaching balanced budget when it is never adhered to, and Nassau County has continuous deficits year after year? In fact, under NIFA, has Nassau County ever ended a year with a surplus or at least breaking even, in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles?

NIFA seems to be a complete failure and needs to be evaluated, because it appears it has accomplished nothing.

Dave Beldner, East Rockaway

Keep rigor in teacher training course

In the opinion column by the dean of Hofstra University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Benjamin Rifkin, he urges the State University of New York Board of Trustees, “Don’t water down teacher training” [Opinion, Oct. 20]. I concur.

Leaders of education must realize that those who aspire to teach our children must follow a rigorous preparatory program that will lead them to the classroom. Proper steps in their training should include courses in their subject matter, along with Education 101 and its subsequent courses.

This should strengthen the aspirant’s grasp of his or her future professional acumen.

John J. Scibelli, Rosedale

Editor’s note: The writer is a public school English teacher.