I applaud Fred Guttenberg, a former Long Islander, who at the Supreme Court confirmation hearings tried to shake the hand of nominee Brett Kavanaugh and reference the tragic death of his daughter Jamie and others at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida [“Parkland dad seeks handshake,” News, Sept. 5].

I hope all Americans understand that Kavanaugh’s heartless response to Guttenberg is a chilling preview of how the judge might rule on gun control issues if he is confirmed. We must raise our voices now to help activists like Guttenberg raise the clarion call.

Carol Cott Gross, East Northport

In a city known for its phonies, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) stands out in Washington. He made a big show of being a hero, risking expulsion from the Senate for making public a Brett Kavanaugh email the Judiciary Committee had marked confidential [“Abortion center stage at hearing,” News, Sept. 7].

Then we learned that the committee had already released it, and Booker had been notified. What’s that polite word for bull manure — disingenuous?

Michael Quane, South Hempstead

Obama back on campaign trail

On Sept. 7, an American world leader gave a speech [“Obama takes aim at Trump,” News, Sept. 8]. His vocabulary was that of a learned man. He spoke with poise and intelligence, displaying a measure of dignity. It was like traveling in a time machine. I want my country back!

Nicholas Santora, Roslyn Heights

Now that former President Barack Obama is out campaigning against President Donald Trump, let’s see Newsday fact check everything he says just the way Newsday fact checks everything Trump says.

Wayne Sparta, Great Neck

Writers don’t get Trump support

A reader recently wrote in support of Donald Trump that “Trump did not polarize this nation nearly as much as . . . former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush” [“Trump revelations spur discussion,” Letters, Sept. 11]. I had to read this statement over several times, wondering what alternate reality the writer was living in.

I may have a short memory, but I do not recall either of those former presidents — whatever their faults, and there were many — ever acting or speaking in a way that sullied the office of the presidency. They did not demonize their opponents, trash their own agencies, vilify the courts, or act in any way that they believed was not in the best interests of the country. Whether you agree with their policies or not (and I was not a fan of Bush), they spoke and acted with dignity and respect. They sought to unite, not to divide.

President Trump, on the other hand, with his incendiary rhetoric, his reckless, juvenile tweets, and his racist rants, has empowered bigots and supremacists, emboldened our enemies, and alienated our allies.

His attacks on our democratic ideals, his constant media-bashing, and his disdain for the truth and for civil discourse are appalling. It is not, as the writer states condescendingly, only “the left,” embittered with its defeat in the last election, that is speaking out against the president. It is the vast majority of Americans, decent people who are deeply concerned with the outrageous behavior of our president, who have had enough of this bigoted, self-serving, narcissistic and ignorant man who serves as our commander in chief.

Michael Golden, Great Neck

Many of President Donald Trump’s supporters, like a recent letter writer, think that those who hate him do so because they are “upset by Hillary Clinton’s loss.”

The reasons for disliking Trump are not so petty or minor. Those of us who oppose him do so because of his disdain for the truth; his adversarial treatment of friendly foreign countries, while admiring dictators such as Putin; his constant blaming of others while wrongly claiming his successes; his ignorance of the Constitution; and, most important, his inability to govern this great country. We have never had a president who is the root of so many scandals and the cause of so much chaos in the White House.

Although he decries any negative comments about him as “fake news,” where there is smoke there is fire and there is certainly lots of smoke in Trump’s White House.

Lyn Mendelsohn, Oceanside

A letter writer asks, “Is the left, or liberal voters, so upset by Hillary Clinton’s loss that it cannot, or will not, recover from it, and be the loyal opposition?”

What the left (liberals) are upset about is that we have a lying, bigoted, bullying, ignorant, mysoginistic leader. A person who morally equates pro- and anti-Nazi individuals and shows disrespect toward a hero such as Sen. John McCain.

We are also upset and amazed that many people, including more than half of our Congress, hold this man in such high regard.

Richard Beckman, Merrick