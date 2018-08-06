Sickened by tax break for ultrarich

Responding to your article “Administration studies big tax break for wealthy” [News, Aug. 1]: Why on Earth would any administration even consider implementing a tax break that would benefit the top 1 percent of taxpayers?

This gives me a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach.

Laureen DeLay, Hempstead

LIRR conductors ensure safety

In response to a reader who suggested that Long Island Rail Road conductors add no value, I believe they do more than just checking tickets [“Conductors in 2018? Bring LIRR up to date,” Just Sayin’, July 21].

While I agree we should automate ticket-checking, I have seen all too often how conductors react to ensure passenger safety and well-being. Many a time they have been called to duty during emergencies, derailments and unfortunate track obstructions.

Based on my daily commute from Ronkonkoma, I believe passengers need to be more considerate and helpful so conductors can do their jobs.

Bob Bachman,Bohemia

Eastport not better after PSEG’s work

In the July 25 news story “Audit assesses PSEG policy,” PSEG Long Island president Daniel Eichhorn says, “It’s a balance, when we go into an area, we want to leave it the same or better than when we went in.”

This is not what happened in Eastport. The state, Suffolk County and towns have spent millions of dollars to preserve open space and scenic vistas and promote tourism in our area. PSEG had an opportunity to improve the Eastport area, but instead devastated it with more than 200 giant utility poles.

If PSEG honestly wanted to preserve the area and leave it better, it would have placed the transmission lines underground. Visitors come here to see the country and our rural downtown, not steel poles.

Roy Reynolds,East Moriches

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the East Moriches Property Owners Association.

Will deliveryman defy an order again?

Pablo Villavicencio violated an order to leave this country in 2010. Eight years later, he has been freed by a judge as he awaits a more favorable decision on his immigration case [“No place like home,” News, July 26].

Of course, if the decision is unfavorable, I believe he will likely ignore it. But the bigger picture is this: If people ignore our immigration laws when they’re unhappy with the outcome, what’s to stop the next wave of illegal immigration?

Democrats had an eight-year run in the White House from 2009-2016 and accomplished exactly nothing regarding immigration reform. I wish the pizza delivery man good tidings, but in Ecuador. As to what happens to his family, well, immigration goes both ways.

Doug Heimowitz,Jericho

NY should help afflicted customers

Long Island residents are facing soaring bills due to the apparent negligence or incompetence of New York American Water Co. [“State to review high water bills,” News, Aug. 1].

North Shore residents are making the right move by seeking to wrest control of their water system. This type of “municipalization” drive is likely to lower costs, increase community oversight and put power back in the hands of the people.

As our research consistently shows, public control of water systems remains the best option for ratepayers, and it sends a powerful message that water belongs to the people.

Residents want a study of the feasibility of such a move, which is a strong first step. Several South Shore communities have studied the issue, but the ongoing problems from their corporate water provider suggest that now is the time to revisit that abandoned effort.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should order the state Public Service Commission to study water municipalization options across the state.

Nisha Swinton,Brooklyn

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of Food & Water Watch, an advocacy organization.