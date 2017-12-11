Most of readers’ letters on the tax bill bash President Donald Trump and the GOP [“Views of tax bills from many angles,” Dec. 6].

New York’s politicians lament that the bill limits the property tax deduction to $10,000 as a destruction of the middle class.

My mom’s 2,500-square-foot house in Orlando, Florida, is in a gated community on a golf course, with a clubhouse and swimming pool. Her yearly property tax bill is about $1,800.

Our house the same size on Long Island, without the golf course, pool, etc., is charged $15,000 per year in property taxes.

A monthly ticket on the Long Island Rail Road from Islip to Penn Station is $391, and add to that another $121 for the subway MetroCard. You can lease a premium luxury car for that combined monthly payment.

New York’s politicians are right to fear the loss of the tax deduction, as it probably will cause an exodus of residents, sending New York down the road that some cities have traveled: from rich and poor residents to mostly poor.

The politicians are dead right about the destruction of the middle class, but they should look in the mirror and see who is destroying it.

Bill Petry, Islip

I am disgusted by the Republican tax legislation and feel that it needs to be stopped [“Tax overhaul in limbo,” News, Dec. 1]. It makes me mad on many levels.

The Senate bill was rushed through with no chance for many members to read it and no bipartisanship. It could increase the deficit by $1.4 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and take away much-needed deductions from Long Islanders.

The bill in the House of Representatives is no better. This Republican Congress has failed America. Do not be taken in by its empty promises and projections. It will hurt our region, and it’s time for change.

Reps. Peter King and Lee Zeldin voted against the House bill, but in my opinion, they are still complicit in its writing.

Brian Zimmerman, Massapequa

After the Senate’s late-night skirmish to pass a 479-page mostly unvetted, undiscussed tax bill that couldn’t possibly be speed-read in an hour, it is time to fight publicly the hypocritical GOP and unseat all vulnerable Republicans.

Remind them that everything that happens is their responsibility and their fault.

In particular this: If they are determined to destroy our natural ecosystem by drilling in the delicately balanced Arctic, their greed will be consumed by Mother Nature. No one survives the destruction of the Earth.

We must fight for the survival of the Earth, not corporate lobbyists and donors.

Annie Bien, Cobble Hill

The two houses of Congress passed their versions of “trickle-down” economics, claiming lower corporate taxes to the wealthy corporations would provide money for investments, which would expand the economy, provide jobs, and increase wages for the middle class.

Since the 1980s, when President Ronald Reagan passed his “trickle-down” budget, the disparities in income levels between the wealthy and the middle class have grown from modest to huge.

The truth is that corporations use their profits to repurchase their own stock, give dividends to stockholders and increase executive compensation. I’m skeptical they would invest the new money to increase wages.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Will we ever get a Congress to make the correction necessary to help the middle class reduce the insane wealth disparity?

Clare Worthing, Wantagh

In the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.” You can’t argue with that.

So as the majorities in the U.S. House and Senate work in haste to finalize their tax legislation, we must make it known to them that we, their constituents, do not support this egregious attack on the middle class and poor on Long Island.

They are touting this as the largest tax cut in this country’s history. What they have neglected to include between the words “largest” and “tax” is the operative word, “corporate.”

The president has promised an early Christmas present for all Americans! He fails to insert the word “wealthy.”

The majority in Congress is not proposing tax reform, but redistribution. First, Republicans will loot the Treasury and create a deficit to the tune of $1.4 trillion. This will be for the benefit of huge tax breaks to corporations like Big Oil, Big Pharma and private prisons — and any other group whose lobbyists hold sway.

Then they will claim that, in the name of deficit reduction, there have to be major cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, education, children’s services, health care and any other program that is desperately needed.

Vincenza Ercole, Port Jefferson Station