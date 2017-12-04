Trump discarded North Korea leverage

As North Korea develops its nuclear bomb and intercontinental missile abilities, despite preposterous warnings by President Donald Trump, it becomes clearer that the only way to slow North Korea is to put pressure on its two backers, China primarily, and Russia [“New sanctions vow after N. Korea test,” News, Nov. 30].

The way to put pressure on China is through the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The way to put pressure on Russia is to strengthen NATO. President Barack Obama figured this out. Trump opposed both because of his visceral reaction against Obama and his admiration of dictators. It’s time Trump used his head. Perhaps his advisers will help him see the light.

Steven Ross, Kew Gardens

O Canada, looking better all the time

When the president took office, several of my friends and acquaintances spoke of moving to Canada. When Nazis marched and chanted anti-Semitic slurs in Charlottesville, Virginia, and this behavior wasn’t condemned forcefully enough by the White House, I believed that we’d hit bottom as a nation.

Now that the president has chosen to support Roy Moore in Alabama’s Senate race, I’m not sure there is a bottom [“Defending Moore,” News, Nov. 22]. Since the stories about film magnate Harvey Weinstein and the ensuing torrent of accusations, most, if not all, victims have been believed and respectfully treated. Conversely, the president has denounced and demeaned his accusers.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has called all of them liars. White House aide Kellyanne Conway has also defended Moore, a man many consider a pedophile. So, victims of sexual assault are to be commended for coming forward and believed . . . unless you’re Donald Trump or a senator voting for tax cuts for the rich.

As a former New York Rangers season ticket holder, I’m familiar with “O Canada.” Does anyone know the average winter temperatures in Vancouver?

Sam Reinkarp, Oceanside

Never bring back speed cameras

It’s been reported that incoming Nassau County Executive Laura Curran may be open to bringing back speed cameras [“Imposing cuts,” News, Nov. 28]. That would be an awful move.

Doesn’t Curran recall the swift, furious citizen outrage during the short tenure of speed cameras in school zones? Fortunately, the program was decommissioned in response to widespread public anger in a very short period.

Use of speed cameras was among the most unpopular initiatives ever undertaken by Nassau County government. The program was little more than a flagrant, desperate grab for cash. It was harsh and oppressive, and it bred contempt toward local government.

Curran should come up with an alternative idea to trim the fat from the county budget or to raise revenue. Leave speed cameras in the political cemetery, where they belong.

Joyce W. Behr, Farmingdale

Trump off base with ‘Pocahontas’ taunt

Someone should tell President Donald Trump he is practically the only one who refers to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” [“Trump invokes ‘Pocahontas’ to Navajo veterans,” News, Nov. 28].

Why would he even bring this up at a meeting with Navajo code talkers? He just continues to embarrass and disgrace our country.

Susan Osowiecki, Franklin Square

I read with dismay the article regarding President Donald Trump meeting with the Navajo code talkers. These brave and patriotic citizens developed a secret code that was based on their native language, which the Germans and Japanese were unable to decipher during World War II. The code talkers helped win the war, saving countless lives and perhaps our planet in the process.

The president’s remarks were insolent and disrespectful.

Jane Corrarino, Setauket

Wall bracket can prevent accidents

I’m writing in response to the Nov. 22 article about the Ikea dresser falling on a child, resulting in the toddler’s death [“Ikea dresser recall reminder after 8th child fatality,” Business].

My husband and I bought an Ikea dresser in 1992 for our 1-year-old son’s room, and we still have that dresser today. As soon as we put the dresser and a bookcase into his room, we used L-shaped brackets screwed into studs to secure both to the wall.

This idea of securing furniture to walls is not new. What has happened to common sense when trying to protect your children?

Did my son hurt himself climbing trees outside? He sure did. But in our house, we used every means to keep him safe.

Betsey Messina, Stony Brook