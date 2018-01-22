Reusable bags can become unusable

Suffolk County’s new bag law, which attempts to encourage people to carry reusable bags, seems on the surface to be a wonderful, environmentally good way to go [“Little bag-lash over law,” News, Jan. 9].

However, there are problems with reusable bags. Most are not washable. Studies have found them to retain E. coli bacteria or salmonella, as well as other nasty things. So, while this law might help the environment, it could harm us and those we care about.

I reuse my bags unless they had meat, poultry or something that might leak. I use them to line wastebaskets and kitchen garbage cans. So, I will gladly pay 5 cents per bag to keep my family safe.

Barbara Diamond Obstgarten, Port Jefferson Station

U.S. needs to know its global neighbors

The same places that President Donald Trump described as [expletive] countries have natural resources worth many billions of dollars [“More fallout from vulgar talk,” News, Jan. 16]: bauxite, cocoa, copper, diamonds, gold, oil, salt, silver, sugar, tropical fruits, and uranium.

The United States and European countries for centuries imposed economic blockades, sanctions and destabilization efforts to crush competition, brushing off the independence and sovereignty of weaker nations. Unfortunately, this contributed to their struggling quality of life today.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Our environment grows with mobility. A common reason to migrate is the chance to increase your socio-economic status. Many people migrate to the United States to enhance their lives and the lives of their families.

The United States lags in many quality-of-life areas that influence decisions to relocate.

We have our own issues. Our bridges and tunnels are in serious disrepair. We have high homeless rates throughout the country and barely take care of our weakest populations, including mentally ill people. Far too commonly, we have human rights issues. Our young adults still struggle to find affordable housing, and we scramble to respond to natural disasters.

We should not point fingers and insult each other. Instead, we should encourage socialization among ourselves and our international neighbors.

Hendrick Fayette, Roosevelt

Avert your eyes for Columbus statue

A mayoral panel of experts has decided that the statues of Christopher Columbus can stay where they are in New York City [“History is complicated,” Editorial, Jan. 15].

However, the city plans to add historical markers explaining the history of controversial figures. For the easily offended, I suggest the following near Columbus Circle: “Attention all concerned pedestrians! You are approaching Columbus Circle! Please do not look up!”

Victor Maltsev, Rego Park

Same-day voting for budgets and bonds

For two years, the Center for Cost Effective Government has demanded that school bonding votes be held on the same day in May as votes on district budgets. Newsday has correctly editorialized for the same [“Hold bond votes in late spring,” Editorial, Dec. 28].

Based on a decision made by the East Islip school board, it appears these calls are being heeded. The board will hold a vote May 15 for a capital improvement bond.

The interest on these bonds could increase taxes more than $200 annually, and this revenue is exempt from the 2 percent property tax cap. Requiring bonds and budgets to be voted on the same day makes it clearer what the total tax will be on residents.

The State Legislature should mandate this same-day voting for all districts.

Edward J. Kelly Jr., East Islip

Editor’s note: The writer is treasurer of the Center for Cost Effective Government, an advocacy organization.

Put utility tax savings toward green energy

Thank you for the article on the tax windfall expected by investor-owned utilities as a result of the new federal tax law [“Utilities’ tax savings probed,” News, Jan. 9].

The public needs to be aware of this to ensure that the increased income goes not to shareholders, but to ratepayers struggling to pay some of the highest energy bills in the nation.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced his intention to pass the savings along to households, but this might not be the best use of the money. Wouldn’t it benefit all of us more if, instead, he were to use half to reduce household utility bills and the rest to further the state’s goal of achieving 50 percent of electricity generation from renewable energy by 2030?

The money could be placed in the state’s Clean Energy Fund and with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to be used to support efficiency projects, and storage and transmission infrastructure.

This would not only protect our environment, but reduce energy bills in the long run.

Lynn Meyer, Bayside

Editor’s note: The writer is a New York State coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, an advocacy organization.