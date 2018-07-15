Kavanaugh fight is only beginning

Sen. Chuck Schumer sank to a new low in his effort to derail Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court [“Dems vow to block Kavanaugh,” News, July 11]. Schumer can’t attack Kavanaugh’s qualifications, so he resorts to innuendo.

Schumer suggested that Kavanaugh was chosen by the president because he could be counted on to frustrate special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He cited a 1999 article in the Missouri Law Review in which Kavanaugh supports a unanimous Supreme Court decision denying President Bill Clinton’s assertion of presidential immunity in a civil case.

In Clinton v. Jones, the court ruled that Clinton was not entitled to immunity, but that Congress could legislate a deferral until the president left office. Kavanaugh argued why the Congress might be wise to enact such legislation, but concurred with the court’s decision denying Clinton’s assertion. This 9-0 decision and Kavanaugh’s supporting paper, far from providing an advantage to the president, are actually adverse to Trump’s legal interests. Whether these same principles would apply in a criminal proceeding or if the constitutional provisions regarding impeachment would prevail were not at issue before the court. Schumer is desperately trying to placate his radical base.

Edward Doughty,Blue Point

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s contention in a law review that “the indictment and trial of a sitting President . . . would cripple the federal government” is utter nonsense. Under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment, if the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.”

So, if a criminal trial made Donald Trump unable to do his job, he could notify Congress that he was temporarily putting Mike Pence in charge.

The fact that Kavanaugh would overlook a basic constitutional provision in effect for 50 years raises serious questions on his fitness to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Ellis Simon,Oceanside

Brett Kavanaugh is the wrong choice to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. If he is confirmed, everything we hold dear as a nation will be at stake.

Kavanaugh could be the swing vote that takes away our rights, jeopardizing the Affordable Care Act and a woman’s right to choose abortion. His lifetime appointment also would mean he could cement the Citizens United decision for decades, giving corporate special interests and mega-donors with extreme agendas even more influence.

It’s time to take the “for sale” sign off our democracy. The Senate should not confirm Kavanaugh.

Patricia Scanlon,Valley Stream

Too bad Democrats can’t block President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee the same way Republicans did Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. Republicans stonewalled Garland’s nomination for 10 months, vowing never to even consider him. That’s how much they hated Obama.

Martin Geller,Manhasset

Sports fanship: Grit your teeth and hope

Reader Richard Skolnick’s switch of his allegiance from the Mets to the Yankees is like switching families because your neighbor’s son is more successful than your son [“Crossing the line into Yankee country,” Act 2, July 8].

Much like a family, true fans don’t really have a choice about the teams they love. You take pride in the achievements, grit your teeth through the frustrations — regardless of their frequency — and you hope. No, it’s not fair, and it’s not easy. It’s not supposed to be.

Robert Emproto,Huntington

Ruling on sales tax complicates business

While the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse a 1992 ruling to allow states to collect sales tax on internet sales is based on the vastly different landscape of 2018, it is going to have some serious ramifications for mom and pop e-commerce [“Taxing internet shopping,” News, June 22].

Having dealt with the complex maze of sales tax reporting in my business career, I can tell you that small companies such as the third-party resellers on Amazon are going to have to invest in special software and perhaps additional personnel to comply with this ruling. Whether they process their returns internally or with an outside service, they are going to need the ability to sort their sales not only by state but by county within each state as the rates often differ by county.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that there is all manner of special taxes on certain products and services, and a lack of uniformity from state to state. The landscape is about to change again.

Arthur M. Shatz,Oakland Gardens

Editor’s note: In his career, the writer served as a corporate financial officer.