With Nassau County trying to reduce youth vaping by possibly requiring store owners to keep e-cigarettes behind the counter, why not ban their sale to anyone younger than 21, or ban their sale altogether [“Vape-sale bill advances,” News, June 26]?

Unfortunately, as with cigarettes, there is just too much money to be made in the sale and collection of taxes to ban the sale of all tobacco-related products.

This attitude of our politicians toward the sale of tobacco once again shows that money is much more important than good health.

Thomas W. Smith, Riverhead

Congratulations to Nassau County legislators who are proposing to restrict in-store promotion and placement of vaping products, and to County Executive Laura Curran for supporting these measures.

Manufacturers of e-cigarettes are targeting young people, just as Big Tobacco targeted young cigarette smokers for decades.

We can set an example for the nation. It was particularly encouraging to see strong bipartisan support at a time when there is so little. We must unite on quality-of-life issues, especially when they threaten the health and safety of our children.

In 2016, I proposed similar legislation in the Town of North Hempstead, but the board declined to support it, so the prospect of this becoming a reality throughout Nassau County is gratifying. Initiatives like this take courage, persistence and the willingness to look beyond political implications and pushback from donors. We need more of them.

Dina De Giorgio, Port Washington

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the North Hempstead Town Board.

Better to stay with UN rights council

I am puzzled by the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council. The council is not perfect, as columnist Ted R. Bromund pointed out [“U.S. right to quit human rights panel,” Opinion, June 26], but it is the key organ through which rights issues are addressed throughout the world. It has the mechanisms to monitor and report on abuses, and thus it deserves our continued presence and contribution.

I am concerned that our withdrawal is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to diminish the work of the UN and move away from global institutions that have made the world a better place. We would be better served by remaining on the council and contributing our values, rather than be like the individual who criticizes but doesn’t vote to change things.

Tony Korec, Medford

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the United Nations Association, a UN support organization, and a senior lecturer in religious studies at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

Islanders’ golf outing does a lot of good

This is a response to the June 9 letter “Isles’ golf outing shouldn’t be on 9/11,” which objected to the scheduling of this year’s New York Islanders Children’s Foundation golf outing.

As a member of the Bethpage Fire Department, I drove an ambulance to Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001, and the next day dug through the remains of the Trade Center.

Meanwhile, I’ve attended the Islanders’ outing every year and have seen the foundation’s great work for children here and beyond Long Island.

Sept. 11 is a day of service. The Islanders raise tens of thousands of dollars at the outing for causes including hockey training for kids, service dogs for veterans, and surgery for children with facial deformities.

Each year, I remember a friend who died on 9/11; I’ll wear his name on my arm again. I thank the Islanders for the service the team does.

Charles Razenson, Hicksville