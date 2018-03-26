Proactive approach to school safety

Arming teachers is not a good idea. A mentally disturbed student who wishes to shoot up a school would no longer need to bring his own gun to school. That student could simply overpower a gun-toting teacher [“Funding for gun training,” News, March 12].

Teaching is a challenging, full-time job. To expect teachers to teach and also adequately protect their students from a deranged person is ludicrous.

Another aspect of school safety that must be considered is protecting students from vehicle attacks. A deranged individual driving a vehicle through a gym class, fire drill, pep rally or football game could cause multiple, serious injuries.

Many places in New York City have addressed this issue by installing concrete barriers to limit vehicle access to pedestrian areas. Similar concrete barriers should be installed at schools.

The world has changed, and school districts must take a sensible, proactive approach to protect students.

Robert Caskey, Miller Place

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired teacher.

Lessons from Down syndrome

Why is there not an international outcry, especially from the medical profession, in response to the genocide that is occurring in so many countries by the abortion of children with Down syndrome? [“The real Down syndrome ‘problem’,” Opinion, March 19].

I’m truly horrified by the statistics cited in Newsday’s op-ed. What has become of people, to think that it’s good and wise to eliminate a category of people?

Throughout my life, and my 44 years of being a maternal-child nurse, I have encountered and cared for many children with Down syndrome. I believe they’ve been created with their 47 chromosomes to help the majority of us with 46 chromosomes understand joy, kindness, simplicity, compassion, sensitivity and gratitude — great virtues that our world sorely needs!

The Gerber company is doing a magnificent job in raising our consciousness about Down syndrome by choosing Lucas as its spokesbaby.

Catherine M. Crimmins, Bellerose

Changing flights at MacArthur

Since Frontier Airlines started its routes from Long Island to Fort Myers, Florida, and Miami, my family and I have taken much advantage of the flights [“A MacArthur experiment,” Opinion, March 10].

Because of the affordable fares, my brother and sister who live in Tampa have flown back and forth for family gatherings that they would not have attended in the past. My wife and I have flown down to them even more often to enjoy long weekends in the Florida sunshine.

My family’s experience has been cheap, painless travel.

Now, both flights are being canceled on April 8 because of lack of interest. I believe this is due to a lack of advertising by both Frontier and the management of Long Island MacArthur Airport.

For any flight to succeed, people have to know about it. Get the word out!

Dan McTigue, Selden

Kudos to Frontier Airlines’ non-stop flights to Chicago, etc., beginning in April, from Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Southwest was the go-to airline for many of the destinations Long Islanders enjoy, including non-stop to Las Vegas, Nevada, our personal favorite. The flights were so full.

I look forward to Frontier Airlines adding Las Vegas to its non-stop list, so that the hours I sit waiting for our Southwest connection in Baltimore may be better spent at our favorite destination!

Christine DiFalco, Nesconset

Ballfields charge is upsetting

Nassau County’s fiscal problems have created a need for the new county executive to find new revenue sources. In a decision I find upsetting, the county has decided to charge fees for use of county ballfields [“No waiving of park fees,” News, March 15].

I’m an 82-year-old veteran, a resident of Nassau County for 51 years, and have been playing senior softball in Nassau County parks for the past 18 years.

Placing an added burden on the backs of seniors paying among the highest property taxes in the country is both shameful and unfair. The official county website states Nassau has “a vast array of programs and services designed to enhance the lives of our County’s 287,000 senior residents.” The description ought to include: for a price.

Jack Pepitone, West Hempstead

Peace shattered at Our Lady shrine

It’s beyond words, what took place at the Shrine of Our Lady of The Island in Manorville [“Players for healing in statue fix,” News, March 17].

Why in God’s name would anyone want to smash the face of Jesus? This beautiful place of tranquility is sacred ground.

Hopefully the pilgrims visiting this beautiful shrine will find peace.

Tony Guardino, Bay Shore