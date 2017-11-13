Views unwelcome by Conservative boss

Suffolk County Conservative Party chairman Frank Tinari expressed his disappointment in Newsday’s editorial board, accusing it of putting forth its “best efforts to silence” his party [“Readers react to Newsday endorsements,” Letters, Nov. 5].

Tinari claims the multiparty system allows “disparate voices that might otherwise be ignored” to be heard. Not true.

When I was a member of Suffolk County and town Conservative Party committees, I was shut down by the then-county leader, Edward Walsh, in discussion and voting. A few years ago, I let it be known that I had objections to a certain judicial candidate and intended to say so at a screening. When Walsh got wind of my intentions, I was uninvited.

I am now not registered with a political party, and I encourage others to do likewise to be truly independent voters.

John Condon, Huntington Station

Trump is trying to revive the nation

I so enjoyed syndicated writer Jay Ambrose’s column on President Donald Trump [“Trump helps U.S. recover from Obama,” Opinion, Oct. 27]. Ambrose nailed it.

Yes, Trump does speak from the cuff in an uncensored and egotistic way, but he is doing a fantastic job with little support. Obama ruined this country by trying to make us all socialists with his medical and energy policies.

Let Trump work at bringing this country back to greatness. There, I said it!

Linda Gambino, Glen Cove

No bail for two men after big drug raid?

I read with great satisfaction that authorities raided a Mastic Beach home and seized more than 1 million doses of fentanyl [“LI raid nets 3 arrests, 1.1M doses of fentanyl,” News, Oct. 29].

In all, 725 grams were seized, potentially preventing the loss of “hundreds of thousands of lives,” according to Suffolk police Commissioner Timothy Sini.

One would expect a sizable demand for bail for two of the three men arrested. It’s hard to believe both were released on their own recognizance. One was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and the other with obstruction of governmental administration. One would expect that bail be set high so they weren’t released.

Michael Halderman, Holbrook

To unite the nation, all should speak English

I read the Nov. 2 news story “A precarious time for many immigrants” closely, as I’ve met many individuals in my 73 years who came to this great nation either after waiting on line or under special legal circumstances.

I felt deep sympathy for Orlando Garcia, whom you profiled, until it was noted that his comments were in Spanish. Anyone who comes to this country and avails himself of all that this country offers should learn English.

In talking with many of my friends of all political beliefs and ethnic backgrounds, one thing we agree on is that until all residents of the United States use the English language in their day-to-day contact with others, we will remain divided.

Herbert Salus, Melville

Hollywood values are not America’s values

Thank you to writer Mike Vogel, who outlined what happens when men in powerful situations choose to use that power to promote racism, sexism and ageism in Hollywood [“Creeps crawl in every corner of Hollywood,” Opinion, Oct. 28].

Hollywood spews its own questionable values in movies that promote gratuitous violence and slaughter, casual sex, drug abuse, use of guns to kill and maim, lawlessness, disregard of the integrity of humans, abortion, adultery, degradation of family life and obscenities.

Such values have had a destructive effect on our society.

I believe these depictions do not align with what Americans value and cherish. Can we stop this by no longer going to these movies and refusing to rent them? Can we support only those movies that embrace what is socially acceptable in our country? Let’s make our voices heard at the box office.

Judy Tolan, Bayside

Heed warnings of rising temps, seas

The article “Sandy’s impact and recovery by the numbers” [News, Oct. 15] accurately addresses the financial and other effects of the storm on East Coast communities, including Long Beach, where I’ve lived for nearly 30 years.

Efforts to rebuild our infrastructure and buttress our shoreline are essential and will likely mitigate damage from future storms. However, we must heed the warnings of the World Health Organization regarding the effects of burning fossil fuels — rising temperatures and sea levels. We must become more proactive in battling climate change.

Efforts are underway to ensure a 50 percent commitment by New York State by 2030 to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. This could create thousands of jobs. I also support a fee on corporate polluters to fund the transition from fossil fuels. This is an investment we must make for the future health of our children, our communities and our world.

Susan Vinci, Long Beach