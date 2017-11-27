Trickle-down theory hasn’t worked

It’s ironic that people believe in wild conspiracy theories when there is a real conspiracy going on [“Who wants a helping of tax reform?,” Opinion, Nov. 22]. I’m referring to how big business, the rich and the powerful conspire with politicians to pad their pockets at the expense of the public.

This is no more evident than in the Senate Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Politicians and their corporate lobbyists are spewing the lie that benefits from cutting taxes on businesses and the ultra-wealthy will trickle down to the middle class. This sort of Reaganomics policy was proven wrong in the 1980s, and didn’t work when it was rehashed by President George W. Bush and his advisers.

Brian McGowan, Bethpage

What really makes my blood boil

I read with interest about the change in defining hypertension levels [“New pressure points,” News, Nov. 14]. The story said that approximately one-third of the U.S. population now will be considered to have high blood pressure.

I translate this as another way that doctors and pharmaceutical companies can increase cash flow — in other words, greed.

Who will pay the most? I suspect the middle class and the elderly.

Michael Seewald, Manorville

Probe Franken, but the president, too

Sen. Al Franken’s sexual harassment history should be investigated [“Double standard,” News, Nov. 18]. But, to be fair and objective, shouldn’t the claims of more than 12 women who’ve accused President Donald Trump also be investigated?

Norman Shainmark, Wantagh

The clear legacy of President Trump

What an incredibly bad message is sent to our young people by President Donald Trump [“Couldn’t happen here? Think again,” Opinion, Nov. 15]. To get ahead, you need to be self-absorbed, disdain the truth, think only in the short term, reject our place in the world community, personally abuse those opposed to you, and take responsibility for nothing except perceived successes.

No matter what the administration accomplishes, this will be Trump’s legacy. More’s the pity.

Raymond McCloat, Commack

Why get political about donations to SBU?

Some community activists, student political groups and alumni question whether Stony Brook University should name its medical school in honor of Renaissance Technologies [“Naming challenge,” News, Nov. 10].

The company’s departing co-chief executive, Robert Mercer, has contributed to political causes they don’t support. They should consider that founder James Simons and his wife, Marilyn, donated $150 million to the university in 2011. And generous Renaissance employees have given about $500 million to the university.

Were applicants to the university asked their political views when they applied? Were they rejected because of their views?

The university accepted the generous donations, and those with many different perspectives do and will benefit.

Louise Abbate, Calverton

Get the full picture on climate science

The Nov. 4 news story “Climate change contradiction” deserves a closer inspection.

Steven E. Koonin, undersecretary of energy science in President Barack Obama’s first term and director of the Center for Urban Science and Progress at New York University, did just that. He has a different take on the new climate report. He says the report is not founded on the complete portrayal of the science. He wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Nov. 3, “While much is right in the report, it is misleading in more than a few important places.”

One area is sea-level rise. Koonin says the report notes that the global sea level rose an average 0.05 inch a year in the 20th century and has risen at about twice that rate since 1993. However, it fails to mention that the rate fluctuated by comparable amounts several times during the 20th century. Some of those peak rates were from earlier in the 20th century, when human influences on the climate were much smaller.

Another important area where the report misleads by omission is the increasing number of heat waves since the mid-1960s.

The science is not settled in any way. To truly understand what is happening to our climate, advocate that all the data be presented in the sunlight.

Diana Erbio, St. James

Bipartisanship is welcome from GOP

Nassau Republican Party chairman Joseph Mondello’s support for a transition fund for the incoming Democratic supervisor in the Town of Hempstead is refreshing in today’s politically divisive atmosphere [“Mondello backed funds for Gillen,” News, Nov. 17]!

Let’s hope this will encourage a permanent path toward bipartisan legislation to benefit the people, instead of the politicians and their parties.

Robert Tolle, Cedarhurst