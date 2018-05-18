There is a pledge that the United States stands under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. It is beautiful that both the United States and Israel stand for the same principles.

On June 6, 1967, Israel was attacked by Egypt, Jordan and Syria. In that war, Israel liberated territory from Egypt, Syria and Jordan. When a nation is forced to defend itself by going to war, military terms dictate that land liberated remain with the attacked nation. No principle requires the defending nation to discuss returning one inch of land or autonomy to another nation.

Thus, the declaration by the United States that Jerusalem is the undivided capital of Israel is based on the ethics the two nations share [“Day of history, conflict,” News, May 15]. This is a great day of celebration.

Lawrence Chariton, Massapequa Park

I believe that President Donald Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is truly an anti-Semitic act to involve both sides in conflict.

Michael C. Lefkowitz, East Meadow

What forces propel these young men to commit suicide by attempting to breach Israel’s borders? Israel is forced to choose between shooting them or giving up its security. Why do they choose to be martyrs? Are their brains being manipulated by the mob or are they free to choose a different path — one that recognizes Israel’s right to exist and choose the site of its capital?

Israelis want to live in peace and help the Palestinians help themselves to create a vibrant economy. But Palestinian leaders reject peace and choose to live mired in corruption and hopelessness.

If the world heeds their cries, it is complicit in the crime of denying that men have control over their own minds to do what’s rational. Isn’t that what the West and its proxy, Israel, are defending?

Keith Grubman, Bellmore

Moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is like placing a mosque near Ground Zero. It only incites violence. Why don’t the Palestinians build an embassy next to Trump Tower and see what his response would be?

Jeffrey Myles Klein, Centereach

Where is justice? And where is the cry for justice? Israelis massacre protesting Palestinians while Israelis and Americans gloat over the opening of a mere building. It’s shocking and outrageous.

This is pure Trumpism and we’re going to get more of it with a man who believes in nothing but power. These are dark days and they seem to be getting darker. My only hope is that special counsel Robert Mueller will give us a report that will blow the White House apart. Right now that seems far off. Too far off.

Gus Franza, East Setauket

Of course the leftist media knocked Israel for its “massacre” of innocent protesters, but kept quiet when Hamas bragged that most of the “martyrs” were members of its terrorist militia. The apologists for Palestinian violence are anti-Semites, pure and simple.

Michael Quane, South Hempstead

I was pleased to read about Rabbi Zalman Wolowik [“LI rabbi gave Jerusalem embassy invocation,” News, May 17]. It was an interesting article about a local Jewish leader’s role in a historic event in the Holy Land.

Why, then, did it have to mention that the event “drew both praise and condemnation”? And why did the article go on to say that on the same day, “Israeli forces killed at least 58 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200”?

If it was necessary to include that information in an article of local interest, why did it not mention that the casualties were terrorists with the aim of entering Israel and harming Israeli citizens?

Wallace Gottlieb, Cedarhurst