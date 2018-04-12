Lending Closets provide walkers, etc.

Near the end of the April 5 news story “Pair accused of stealing walker” was this very sad information: A relative of one of the suspects said the walker was taken for a handicapped mother.

This didn’t need to happen. If only the two women charged with stealing the walker had been aware that there are Lending Closets all over Suffolk County. These organizations offer free equipment, from walkers to power scooters.

I was made aware of Lending Closets when I had my pre-operation orientation before knee replacement surgery. I went to the Lending Closet at the Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center in Blue Point, and a very patient gentleman helped me choose a commode, walker and shower chair. He helped me load them into my trunk, and the items were available for me as soon as I was discharged from the hospital, for as long as I needed them.

Kathleen Ledford, Yaphank

Support carmakers with high standards

I found the news “EPA to roll back vehicle emissions standards” [April 3] disappointing and a huge step backward. If President Donald Trump and the Environmental Protection Agency don’t care whether children contract breathing problems or cancers, I do, and I suspect a lot of people agree with me.

The next vehicle I buy or lease will be from a manufacturer that voluntarily and bravely adheres to the Obama administration rules aimed to help combat climate change by cutting oil consumption, pollution and carbon emissions.

California is already setting higher standards for emissions because it is the right thing to do. New York and several other states follow California’s rules. While EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Trump are turning the EPA into the Environmental Pollution Agency, we can choose to put our money into the sustainable future of our people and our planet — and join other countries that are doing the same.

Susan Scalone, Shoreham

Refugee should now leave the U.S.

I do not applaud the vocabulary of President Donald Trump or the rotating-door status of his administration. However, I do agree with his stance on illegal immigration.

Now we have a mother of two young children who has taken sanctuary at the Fourth Universalist Society in New York City [“Immigrant mom seeks refuge at church,” News, March 30]. Yes, it is heartbreaking that Aura Hernandez, who is facing deportation, fled domestic violence in her home country of Guatemala 13 years ago.

In 2006, according to the article, “an immigration judge denied a motion to reopen her case and the Board of Immigration Appeals affirmed the judge’s decision.” Her latest date to leave was March 1.

According to the article, she addressed a crowd via a translator. Isn’t 13 years enough time to learn the language of the United States? I’ve been to Central America as a tourist. Costa Rica is a lovely country. Nicaragua is supposed to be even nicer. She couldn’t go there?

I’m sorry for her situation, but it was time for her to leave a long time ago.

Helene Finkelstein, Baldwin

Buoyed by federal stand on wind power

No matter what your stand on offshore wind, “Boosting offshore wind” [News, April 7] is good news. Here is a member of the federal government, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, putting aside ideology to consider the facts.

By concluding that drilling for oil and gas is riskier than harnessing offshore wind, the interior secretary is creating space for himself to work with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has consistently committed to wind power and opposed offshore drilling.

Zinke is quoted saying that deriving energy from offshore wind rather than from conflict-ridden areas is “morally the right thing to do.” It’s encouraging that he is considering the moral aspects of energy choices.

Abby Pariser, Huntington

Hockey arena a better idea for Medford

A zoning change proposed by the Brooklyn-based Plaza Auto Mall could create a blight in our hamlet. Outsiders are trying to tell the Town of Brookhaven board what is good for Medford.

The requested zoning change would allow the same type of business that destroyed part of our community on Peconic Avenue. The change would allow this company to store up to 5,000 vehicles right off the expressway.

We need to remind every elected official that he or she needs to support the people who helped elect them, or we will look elsewhere for support.

There is another idea that could provide the economic engine we need to make Medford a thriving community: A proposed hockey facility was embraced at our last Medford Taxpayers and Civic Association meeting by a full house of local residents [“Developer pitches hockey arena for Medford,” News, March 30].

The developer, Bernard Shereck, expressed a willingness to work with the community to solve issues of traffic, sewer access, etc. He was a breath of fresh air. Our community has the right to decide what is best for us.

Thomas Quinn, Medford

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Medford Taxpayers and Civic Association.