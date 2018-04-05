Where is Nixon’s work in politics?

The latest celebrity politician, Cynthia Nixon, does indeed have experience — as a subway rider, mother and LGBT activist — but it’s the wrong experience [“Actress seeks Cuomo’s job,” News, March 20].

Where’s her history of service and leadership, perhaps on a transportation committee, a school board or a civic organization?

Before his gubernatorial run in California in 1966, Ronald Reagan was a president of the Screen Actors Guild and had experience negotiating and fighting for the rights of fellow actors. Clint Eastwood entered politics as mayor of tiny Carmel, California.

Instead of the governor’s seat, the overreaching Nixon should set her sights on a seat on the New York City Council and rise from there.

George Haber, Jericho

Open communities to home sharing

In the last year, communities across Long Island have taken a second look at restrictive short-term rental laws, recognizing the economic opportunity that home sharing provides to hosts and businesses [“Target: Short-term rentals,” News, March 23].

From comprehensive short-term rental reform in Huntington, to efforts in Southampton to allow local residents to welcome golf fans for the U.S. Open, the trend toward greater acceptance of — and excitement for — home sharing is clear.

Southold should follow suit. By reforming its laws to allow residents who share their homes to make ends meet, the town can more effectively and efficiently crack down on truly bad actors who jeopardize the safety of our communities.

In Southold, 30 percent of Airbnb hosts are older than 60, highlighting how many are opening their doors to combat rising property taxes so they can remain in the communities they love. Moreover, they aren’t running full-time businesses. The typical listing is rented for only 14 nights yearly.

According to the state comptroller, Suffolk County has the third-worst housing affordability in New York. Southold should give homeowners a foothold, not the boot.

Josh Meltzer, New York

Editor’s note: The writer is the head of public policy in the Northeast for Airbnb.

Stan Fischler taught his interns well

When I learned that Stan Fischler was retiring from his broadcast gig with MSG Network to spend more time with his grandchildren, the memories came flooding back [“Quoth the Maven, nevermore,” Sports, March 2].

I was a Fischler intern during college in the mid-1980s. That meant working in his Upper West Side home office, conducting research and interviews for his columns and TV stints.

The real fun was on game days. Stan could bring three or four assistants to games, and I made sure I was often one of them. It helped that I was often his chauffeur. I’d drive from New Jersey, pick him up, and head to the Nassau Coliseum.

Those were heady times for a young hockey fan: an all-access press pass, wrangling players for interviews, and gathering postgame quotes in the locker rooms for the wrap-up show. For all his Jewish uncle-ness, he was a dogged perfectionist in everything he did and wrote. He didn’t abide laziness, and kept us interns on our toes.

Gary Frisch,Laurel Springs, New Jersey

Don’t endanger cataract patients

The changes suggested by insurer Anthem Inc. to remove the anesthesiologist from the operating room during cataract surgery is a major threat to the health of our patients [“Double duty for eye docs,” News, March 31].

Unfortunately, many people don’t realize that the anesthesiologist is a physician who completed medical school, a four-year residency and, hopefully, board certification.

When properly administered, anesthesia appears uncomplicated, yet a patient’s vital signs are continuously monitored, and preparation for a sudden catastrophic change is in place at all times.

During eye surgery, there is the potential for a reflex to occur that drastically reduces the heart rate and requires immediate action.

Is it expected that the ophthalmologist, a surgeon, will operate and simultaneously observe anesthesia monitors? Say the surgeon is scrubbed and in a sterile gown and gloves when the heart rate suddenly drops from 70 to 20 beats per minute. The surgeon must drop the sterile lens implant, run to the head of the table, assess the problem and start a chemical resuscitation.

Then he or she must go back to the sink, rescrub, don a new gown, and return to the exact moment in surgical time and pick up in perfect cadence.

This is not only impractical, but dangerous.

Dr. Glenn Messina,East Setauket

Editor’s note: The writer is a board-certified anesthesiologist.