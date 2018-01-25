Problems with Cuomo plan on taxes

I thought the Democrats’ talking points included the rich paying their fair share [“In Albany, a push for tax breaks,” News, Jan. 10].

Why then are so many complaining about the new federal tax code? The Northeast states are indeed rich areas. After all, if you’re living in a half-million-dollar house, you’re rich.

When you read that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s budget has a deficit, and in the same edition of Newsday there’s a story about a state hotline for free legal consultations for people living here illegally, we’ve gone way past common sense [“Immigration hotline opens,” News, Jan. 10].

Bill Mahoney, Levittown

If Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo passes his plan to do an end-run around President Donald Trump’s new tax code, the governor could wind up hurting lower-paid workers in the long run [“Praise, skepticism for Cuomo tax idea,” News, Jan. 14].

As Newsday’s example states, $100,000 in income would become $94,000, and the employer would be responsible for the $6,000 state tax.

But if you do this, your income would be reduced, and if you take into account Social Security tax rate of 6.2 percent, the individual would pay approximately $370 less to Social Security each year. In turn, the employer also would pay approximately $370 less. Over a 35-year career required for full benefits from Social Security, you would receive less when you retire.

Of course, this wouldn’t affect the wealthy, because income over $127,200 isn’t subject to Social Security withholding. So, to keep a bloated New York State government, Cuomo could hurt those he claims to be helping.

Tom Spiker, Levittown

First, vet candidates for U.S. president

While we are all aware of the constitutional requirements for the presidency, it’s becoming painfully apparent that we need a constitutional baseline of qualifications for the office [“Trump aces mental test but needs to go on diet,” News, Jan. 17].

One cannot advance in many professions without extensive training; therefore, why should the highest office in the land be any different? There must be a modicum of experience.

I don’t intend to rehash the 2016 presidential election or its outcome. I’m merely saying that candidates for the White House should come before a duly constituted congressional committee bearing verifiable credentials. A candidate would have to have held an elective office in government.

Most presidents held office in Congress, statehouses or in their hometowns.

What’s more, the most powerful leader in the world must exude a measure of competent leadership ability. The parties should eliminate all but the most worthy, thereby eliminating the dog-and-pony show that surfaces every four years.

Paul McDermott, Glen Cove

Editor’s note: The writer was a sergeant first class, now retired, in the U.S. Army.

New Yorkers pay for sins of alpha males

As New York State faces a budget deficit of $1.8 billion, the report that $10 million was paid by the state to resolve sexual harassment cases is disturbing [“State gov’t sex cases cost $10M,” News, Jan. 22]. While resolving such claims might be a prudent legal strategy, the offenders should have significantly contributed to their settlements.

Legislative hearings should be held to explore corrective legislation to address this serious issue. Sadly, too many alpha males behave with a sense of entitlement, and the taxpayers are obliged to pay for their sins.

Was anyone in the Department of Corrections fired or demoted for the vulgar conduct leading to the reported $732,837 settlement paid?

Roger Adler, Brooklyn

Editor’s note: The writer is a criminal defense lawyer.

A new tunnel need not destroy state park

Long Island has become more gridlocked, and luckily we’ve never had a disaster that required evacuation [“LI Sound crossing plan opposed,” News, Jan. 22]. If that time comes, imagine trying to leave Long Island in a reasonable amount of time.

Any trip off the Island becomes a tangle of cars and trucks. The thought of many vehicles leaving much sooner via a Long Island Sound bridge or tunnel is good for our safety. Such a crossing would be good for our breathing, too. There is a cost to all those trucks idling in traffic.

Assemb. Michael Fitzpatrick doesn’t want Sunken Meadow State Park to be destroyed. His concern is admirable, but what if the crossing began as a tunnel under the park and extended out into Long Island Sound, allowing boat traffic to be unimpeded also?

The 23-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia is a perfect example of what could be built here.

A 1,287-acre park wouldn’t be destroyed by extending a roadway that already enters the park and goes nearly to the water’s edge.

We must think a bit further than our own little neighborhood. The NIMBY mentality is slowly choking Long Island and driving up costs for us all.

Franz P. Kirsch, Northport