Cheering Suffolk campaign finance

Anyone who gives thousands of dollars to someone running for office clearly wants a return on his or her investment [“Campaign financing plan OKd,” News, Dec. 20].

It would be far cheaper for everyone to spend a few dollars to publicly finance elections and eliminate that influence than to allow the lobbyists and donors to continue to write the laws of this country to favor themselves.

The Democrats on the County Legislature have taken the first step toward ending that influence in Suffolk County, with their 11-7 vote in December for public campaign financing for county races, starting in 2021.

Elizabeth Gundlach, Brookhaven

Estate tax change and future budgets

If a taxpayer dies and leaves a $5 million estate, his or her heirs pay no estate tax [“Final GOP tax bill released,” News, Dec. 16]. The new tax law will raises the threshold to $10 million before an estate tax is due.

This tax cut will cost the next generation billions of dollars in a widening federal deficit. I’m wondering whether the folks in the $5 million-plus estate category could afford to pass up that tax cut to pare down the future federal deficit just a bit. Just a thought.

Nora Reinhardt, Commack

Superintendent touched lives

Long before his nearly 20-year tenure as school superintendent, there was Ed Fale the teacher [“Superintendent will finish in ’18,” News, Dec. 12].

He may be leaving Valley Stream District 24, but his legacy was first established in the classroom, where I was one of his students. His legacy is alive and well, living in the hearts and souls of the students he taught in math and driver education.

His lessons are not forgotten: Fale-isms continue to have an impact behind the wheel, especially when I’m driving in inclement weather.

Francine M. Scuderi, Stewart Manor

Guv’s disappointing education veto

Thank you for the recent editorial supporting increased funding for SUNY and CUNY [“Crunchtime for Gov. Cuomo,” Dec. 15]. Unfortunately, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo did not listen to you nor to the thousands of students who will have to pay more tuition.

The governor says he is a great supporter of education, but his veto of the maintenance of effort legislation passed by both the Assembly and the Senate disputes that claim.

SUNY and CUNY are New York treasures. They have ensured and continue to ensure that millions of New Yorkers of all economic backgrounds and all ages (including many veterans) receive a superb education, leading to good jobs and lives enriched by knowledge.

Judith Wishnia, Setauket

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired Stony Brook University professor.

Gun owners should pass training

The House bill for concealed-carry reciprocity for gun permits is not an issue where one has to be concerned about criminals carrying their guns into our state [“Two sides debate concealed carry,” Letters, Dec. 18]. Criminals don’t apply for gun licenses.

The problem, indeed, is the differing standards and training requirements for qualifying for a concealed carry weapon in the various states and municipalities. Untrained folks coming to my community with their guns, yes, that can be a problem, given all the accidental shootings that such people cause. Even at Long Island rifle ranges, I’ve had to duck for cover on more than one occasion!

The House bill should require anyone who wants to travel to another state with his or her firearm to have in their possession a certificate verifying that within a given time frame, they have taken a reputable gun safety and storage course. But even further, maybe the time has come to have a standardized federal concealed carry license, with high standards and training, and eliminate licensing by state and local authorities.

Stuart H. Cooper, Kew Gardens

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the National Rifle Association.

Tweet about Gillibrand a new low

The president published what is quite possibly his most offensive tweet yet: crudely suggesting that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand “begged” and would “do anything” to get campaign contributions [“Trump blast hikes Gillibrand’s profile,” News column, Dec. 18].

From the earliest days of the campaign and throughout this first year in office, President Donald Trump has been at best an embarrassing president and at worst a danger to peace across the planet.

The allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Trump are frightening. Any other individual in this situation would be held accountable. Any self-respecting individual would step down. And yet here we are: a president accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct now attempting to slut-shame a senator.

Trump has proved he is unfit for office.

Tom LaSusa, Levittown