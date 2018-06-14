TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday letters to the editor for Thursday, June 14, 2018

Newsday readers respond to topics covered.

In a German government photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel deliberates with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the official agenda on the second day of the G-7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada, on June 9, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Handout

By Newsday Readers
U.S. isolation will hurt nation’s economy

Our enemies and allies are working to arrange a world order minus the United States [“Trudeau’s words called a ‘betrayal,’ ” News, June 11].

They understand us better than we understand ourselves. They see us as arrogant, hypocritical and untrustworthy. We fake our Christian beliefs, we lecture as if we know it all, and we practice human rights selectively.

Our endless, financially exorbitant election cycles are the stuff of legend. Our ill-informed president and his climate-change denying Republican Party have taken us from a vital nation to one that is a maleficent has-been.

In the meantime, Europe and Asia will produce all the computers, airplanes, high-speed transit and smartphones the world needs. China will sell us windmills, solar panels and electric cars, which we will buy — on credit.

Bob Bascelli,Seaford

President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again and now on-again tariffs are costing us the friendship and support of our allies, risking American jobs and increasing prices for us when they retaliate.

Instead of giving across-the-board tax cuts to big corporations and plunging this nation trillions of dollars more into debt, a more intelligent action would have been to give tax incentives only to corporations that sign a pledge to not import whenever a comparable product is available in the United States. That way, foreign producers would perceive it as a choice on the part of the corporation instead of a stab in the back by our government.

Frances Arnetta,Selden

Donald Trump attacks our G-7 allies, but extols Vladimir Putin’s Russia’s entry. What’s wrong with this picture?

Lawrence J. Cohen,Port Jefferson Station

Income inequality a factor in school failure

Three May 27 opinion pieces under the title “Hempstead schools need bold action” highlighted one of the salient reasons why some schools fail. Money is an important factor. High-performing schools spend far more per pupil because their property taxes are usually higher.

This is where income inequality begins. While I don’t blame parents and wealthier districts for wanting the best for their children, people in poor districts also want the best. They just don’t have the resources to pay for it.

Income inequality divides us more than racial inequality. When everyone gets an equal shot at a bright future, only then will the playing field be leveled. Students in wealthy districts should not be the only ones to have a better shot at success. It benefits all of us if everyone succeeds. How to accomplish that is complex. But if we want it to happen, it can.

Susan Masone,

Huntington

