I’m finishing my 25th year as an English teacher and have never interrupted finals review.

But I did on June 11 so that my students could listen to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as he visited Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School to deliver an urgent and important lesson about gun control [“Gov makes case for gun bill,” News, June 12].

He discussed his legislation to establish an extreme-risk protection order that would make New York the first state to empower teachers and school administrators to prevent school shootings by pursuing court intervention. He selected our school after viewing our March 14 Parkland memorial service.

We teach kids to become critical thinkers and ask them to dispassionately use logic to solve problems. Kids are scared. Kids are emotional. Even the strongest students attending Ivy League colleges who seem to be sophisticated young adults are scared and anxious.

I could listen to the cynical adult in me and say the governor came because he is just trying to get re-elected. I choose to believe he’s doing much more by letting students see and talk with their governor — to see that adults in power are taking serious action to keep them safe.

Finals review had to wait that day. Wokeness demands that the students pay attention, and you can bet this lesson will require homework for some time to come.

Joe Beck,Bethpage

Peeping-tom cartoon was creepy

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The June 9 “Lockhorns” cartoon showing Mr. Lockhorn using binoculars to observe a neighbor sunning herself outside in a bikini was wrong in several ways.

It suggested that the woman is cheap or stupid enough to lie facing her neighbor’s window. Mr. Lockhorn’s action demeans her and is disgusting.

Many of the comics are no longer fit for children, and there was nothing funny about this one. It cheapened your newspaper.

Mary Lou Devaney,

St. James