Belmont Stakes and NHL don’t compare

Now that I have stopped laughing, I would like to respond to the June 4 news story “Group: Study race day traffic,” with residents suggesting that traffic at the Belmont Stakes would be comparable to crowds drawn to an arena to be built at Belmont Park for the New York Islanders.

Compare the events: First you have a Saturday evening in June with a race for the Triple Crown that might draw 90,000 people or more. Meanwhile, the Islanders would play hockey games mostly on weeknights. Their arena is expected to have 18,000 seats. How can you think the traffic would be the same?

It is irresponsible that Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages thinks these two events are comparable.

Gerard Boettcher,West Hempstead

Gun violence as a U.S. health crisis

Michael Dowling, president and chief executive of Northwell Health, is right in his June 3 opinion piece, “See gun violence as a health crisis.” It is a health crisis.

So why doesn’t the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study gun violence as it does disease and motor vehicle accidents so that we can learn how to prevent it? Why isn’t such research funded? Could it have something to do with the powerful and far-reaching arm of the National Rifle Association?

Pamela Cheek,Riverhead

Michael Dowling is correct that gun violence is a public health crisis.

Each day, an average of 96 people are shot and killed, seven of them children or teens, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Sixty-two percent of that number are suicides.

There is no reason for this to be a political issue. We must treat it as we do other issues of public health, by enacting research-based policies that will reduce gun violence, such as requiring background checks for every gun sale, and enacting “extreme risk protection order” laws that allow a court to order the temporary removal of guns from someone who poses a risk to themselves or others.

For too long, our legislators have ignored this epidemic. It’s time for us to come together and demand common-sense solutions that will save lives.

I applaud Dowling for taking a stand. I hope other health care professionals will follow his lead.

Tracy Bacher,Sea Cliff

Editor’s note: The writer is a leader of the Nassau County chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an advocacy group.

A letter writer compares the death toll from school shootings to deaths suffered by U.S. military personnel in combat [“Frustration over gun violence at schools,” May 29]. One could also compare it with automobile accident deaths, though no one will call for eliminating automobiles.

She says the answer lies in the ballot box this November.

The left conveniently forgets that President Barack Obama had Democratic majorities in Congress in the first two years of his administration. The Democrats failed to challenge the gun lobby then, so why would anyone think that it would do so if given another chance?

Robert Nielsen,

Baldwin

How can our country separate families?

What is going on in this country? In an effort to punish and discourage people who come to our borders seeking asylum, our government has decided on an inhumane policy of separating children as young as toddlers from their mothers not just for days but for long periods [“Immigration is lost in Congress,” News, June 3].

This would be torture for any mother, not to mention what damage we might do to these helpless children.

Have we sunk so low that this is the way we treat hopeless people who, after all, are just looking for the freedom we are so lucky to enjoy? Unless you are an American Indian, you originally came from somewhere else, too.

Connie Leo,

Massapequa

Advertisers should acknowledge the day

Your Memorial Day editorial stated, “Let it be a moment when we pause to consider the vast number of Americans who have given their lives in uniform . . .” [“Lives given for an ideal].

Yes, we should have a moment to remember the significance of day. Can you then explain how Memorial Day has become a national sale day for retailers?

I did not see one Memorial Day ad in Newsday on May 28 suggesting that readers remember those who given their lives in service to our nation. How sad. Nor do advertisers state whether they are donating a portion of their sales to help wounded veterans. There are many wonderful nonprofit organizations that help veterans.

I am asking Newsday to urge Memorial Day and Veterans Day advertisers to include a note suggesting that readers remember those who have served and died for our freedom.

Elizabeth Bettina Nicolosi,

Manhattan