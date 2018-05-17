Nissequogue walls not publicly funded

In response to the May 6 letter “Require sellers to tell of erosion zones,” I’d like to point out that the public is not paying for private erosion-control structures in Nissequogue. The structures are paid from personal funds. In addition, while private beach property extends to the mean high-water mark, the public has lawful use of the beach.

As a homeowner in Nissequogue, I have used my own money to build a rock wall approved by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to reduce the risk of losing my property from erosion. The DEC has determined, as defined by the State Environmental Quality Review Act, that the rock wall is not a hazard to the environment.

Sharon Scott, Nissequogue

We’ve seen the flaws in Marxism

Kudos to Cathy Young for her incisive May 8 column, “My own allergic reaction to Marxism,” Opinion, May 8. Based on her 16 years in the Soviet Union, and her brilliant concise assessment of the flaws in today’s many Marxist spinoffs, her article is a gem that should be distributed to students, media and politicians. Unfortunately, too many of our leading institutions have been infected with Marx’s deceptively simplistic formula. The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Len Mansky, Roslyn

Cathy Young absurdly suggests that the link between Marxist theory and Communist brutality is still somewhat nebulous. On the contrary, the connection between total economic statism and total political despotism was recognized even during Marx’s time.

Russian revolutionary Michael Bakunin wrote in 1872, “The People’s State of Marx . . . will not content itself with administering and governing the masses politically, as all governments do today. It will also administer the masses economically, concentrating in the hands of the State the production and division of wealth, the cultivation of land, the establishment and development of factories, the organization and direction of commerce, and finally the application of capital to production by the only banker — the State . . . All that will demand an immense knowledge and many heads ‘overflowing with brains’ in this government . . . And then, woe unto the mass of ignorant ones!”

His prophecy became our history.

Barry Loberfeld, Commack

PSEG towers an unsafe nuisance in Eastport

In 2017, PSEG Long Island installed more than 200 80-foot-tall, steel gray monster poles on County Roads 55 and 51 in Eastport. Work began without community input. Brookhaven Town officials said they were not notified as required by state law. Then in July, PSEG offered in a letter to Sen. Kenneth LaValle to bury the power line in downtown Eastport [“Offer to bury Eastport lines,” News, July 14, 2017].

Later, PSEG seemed to have backed away from its commitment. A lawsuit was filed by Brookhaven Town, but thrown out by a state Supreme Court judge because the power line work was largely completed when the suit was filed [“Utility pole suit tossed by judge,” News, April 27]. Brookhaven has said it will appeal.

Community members and organizations, including Eastport Green Project and East Moriches Property Owners Association, remain distressed. A 47-year-old Babylon man died when his car hit one of the too-close-to-the-road poles on County Road 51 on Dec. 11.

These poles have no place in any community. PSEG should have kept its offer to bury the lines. Residents and civic groups plan protests to underscore environmental impacts and dangers.

Monster poles could be headed to your town, but don’t count on PSEG to tell you.

Peter Kassebaum, Eastport

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Eastport Green Project, an advocacy and civic-improvement group.

How to co-exist with red-light cameras

Perhaps a simple solution exists to resolve the discussion regarding revenues, accidents and rear-end collisions and red-light cameras [“Red-light agita? It’s not that hard,” Letters, May 13].

Part of the problem is that drivers are forced into a split-second decision on whether to stop when approaching an intersection when the light turns yellow.

A simple resolution would be to extend the amount of time the light is yellow for two or three seconds. This would allow law-abiding citizens sufficient time to make the proper decision but still allow for those who insist on entering the intersection on red to be penalized.

It might reduce the amount of fines levied, but would still support government’s claim that red-light cameras promote safety.

James Holland, Mastic Beach

My rule is to always come to a full stop at all red lights, whether a right turn is allowed or not, and wait for the green. Of course, this increases the risk or being honked at or, worse, being rear-ended. If everybody would follow this rule, perhaps this legalized holdup would dry up.

Ernst P.A. Vanamson, Sayville