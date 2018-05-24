Birthday wishes didn’t get through

Your story on Facebook’s mixed success in weeding out unacceptable posts brought a big smile to my face [“Facebook gaps on hate, fake users,” May 16]. I recently sent a greeting to my granddaughter’s Facebook page.

The entire message was three words in Danish, “Tillykke med fodselsdagen,” which simply translates into “Happy birthday.” My granddaughter was temporarily living in Denmark as a university transfer student.

The greeting didn’t show up on her page. Instead, a few minutes later, I received an alert from Facebook saying that it was having a problem with my message, and that it was working on a solution.

My birthday wish was never posted and I’m now wondering whether my name has been added to an enemies list of potential propagandists or terrorists.

Isidore Stein,Massapequa Park

Beware of the costs of legal marijuana

The May 13 business news story, “The opioid crisis at work,” addresses how addiction hurts morale and productivity in the workplace on Long Island. It’s alarming that almost 3 percent of the cost of all goods and services is the price of dealing with drug addiction in the workplace.

If so, why is there a push by some of our elected officials to legalize recreational marijuana? And at the same time, why are some employers dropping drug testing as a requirement for hiring?

If addiction hurts businesses because it lowers productivity, why are lawmakers condoning being high? Will more people be compromised on the roads and in the workplace as a result of legalizing marijuana? Will health insurance and automobile insurance costs skyrocket? Probably. Legalizing recreational marijuana is counterproductive to a solvent republic.

Catherine Finelli,Bellmore

Legalization of marijuana and sports gambling is being driven by economics without concern for the individual.

No concern is given to the addicted individuals who will most likely fall into financial ruin and destroy their families as well as themselves.

Marijuana is a gateway drug to bigger and more addictive opioids that are plaguing our society. There are those who will argue against me. However, from my 25 years as a probation officer in Nassau County, I can well argue this point.

Joseph Papalia,Rockville Centre

Women’s lacrosse is different from men’s

It amazes me how people who know little about women’s lacrosse compare it with the men’s game [“Why no helmets in women’s lacrosse,” Letters, May 18]. The games have different rules and equipment. Comparing them is like comparing baseball and softball. Why doesn’t softball use the same ball? Why aren’t the bases 90 feet apart? The rules of women’s lacrosse are designed to minimize injury. For example, a defensive player cannot obstruct an offensive player’s free path to the goal, nor can an offensive player shoot at another player, except for the goalie, who does wear a helmet.

I have coached women’s lacrosse for more than 12 years, including more than 350 practices and 220 games. I have never seen an injury to the head that required medical attention. If women’s lacrosse is coached, officiated and played correctly, helmets are unnecessary.

Michael Paradise,

Centerport

Editor’s note: The writer is girls program director of Harborfields Lacrosse, a private club, and a board member of Nassau County Police Activities League lacrosse.