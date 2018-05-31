President has no regard for wildlife

I agree with Lane Filler’s May 23 column, “No animals could match this savagery,” about President Donald Trump calling members of MS-13 “animals.”

Trump views the world through a narcissistic, egomaniacal lens. He has no problems labeling humans as animals, and treating animals with the same savagery he bestows on people different from himself (not rich, not white, not entitled). The very dangerous problem is that Trump has no connection to the natural world. He measures all things only by their ability to increase his ego and wealth. He is a science-denying enemy of living things.

The fact that he, his administration and his sons approve of shooting animals — with high-powered weapons, from a safe distance, and under the watchful care of a guide, merely to display their body parts — is despicable and disgusting.

Jim Jones,Bayville

Editor’s note: The writer is a board member of Volunteers for Wildlife.

Lane Filler’s column was spot on. By calling MS-13 “animals,” President Donald Trump echoes his comments about Mexican immigrants being rapists and drug dealers. He came to Long Island to use a gang problem to vilify immigrants and to promote his cruel program of breaking up families and denying a path to citizenship for people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and for recipients of temporary protected status, who have been taxpaying members of our community.

Meanwhile Trump policies that allow trophy hunting under cruel and unsportsmanlike conditions are savage. Animals kill to survive while humans kill for greed, cruelty, sport and power. To call gang members animals does an injustice to animals. What does that make us humans?

Judi Gardner,Huntington

Cops should enforce marijuana laws

I disagree with the premise of the May 22 editorial headlined “Pause arrests for pot use.” The crux of the editorial is that since the state law on possessing marijuana “might” change and because the law is unevenly and discriminatingly enforced, police should stop making arrests for pot possession.

If police were to follow that so-called logic, what other laws should be overlooked? Any law could someday be changed. Should we, for example, be allowed to drive 100 mph weaving in and out of traffic? Since speed limits have nearly doubled over time, speed limit and unsafe driving laws “might” change further at some point. Who knows?

Until a law is changed, the law on the books needs to be enforced.

Bill Jensen,Shirley

I commend local police for continuing to arrest people for public possession and use of marijuana. These acts are still illegal, and until they are legalized, police should enforce the law. This is disorderly behavior in public places, and it affects other citizens.

I also commend the Town of Hempstead’s proposal to ban public urination and defecation. I work in Manhattan, and every day on the block where my office is located, I am overwhelmed by the smell of marijuana, urine and occasionally excrement. A blind eye is taken by the city. There should be some compromise on which actions individuals can take and how they affect the majority of the population.

Kevin G Collins,New Hyde Park

Scour the country for ideas for the Hub

County Executive Laura Curran made the right decision to “reimagine” how the Nassau Hub is to be developed. Your May 18 editorial, “Cast a wide net for Hub ideas,” correctly points out that the changing demographics have resulted in cities and suburbs reinventing themselves. That’s the correct path for Nassau County.

Your editorial, however, concludes wrongly that the next step is to craft a request for proposals from developers. That is backward.

What is needed in this century dominated by Baby Boom retirees and soon-to-take-charge millennials is new thinking — not incremental development. Yes, a professional study reaching across the nation to garner ideas appropriate for Nassau should be the next step. The fact that more than half a century has slipped by since the county purchased the land is an argument for taking a bit more time before requests for proposals and legislative dictates come into play.

David H Peirez,

Garden City

Editor’s note: The writer is chairman of the state comptroller’s real estate advisory committee.

Fond memories of a Nassau soda shop

Thank you to the anonymous reader who placed an ad in the obituary pages on May 27 to identify and salute 13 men “who gave the last full measure of devotion.” The ad was signed, “The gang at Larry’s Candy Store N.H.P. Class of ’65.”

Raised in New Hyde Park, I spent many days and evenings at Larry’s Candy Store before and after my service in the Navy from 1954 to 1957. Students from Sewanhaka and Chaminade high schools often enjoyed sodas at Larry’s long counter.

On Memorial Day weekend, I am certain the families of those men appreciated your remembrance of their loved ones.

James J. McCormick,

East Northport