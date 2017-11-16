Support, derision for tax reform

Should the federal government be responsible for giving us a deduction for our high local taxes? I say no! [“Deduction snag,” News, Nov. 15]

I’m retired, and my local taxes are high like the rest of us. But after thinking about it, I realize it’s not mostly the fault of the federal government. The school taxes have been out of control for years, and there’s no effort to consolidate. We have a superintendent for every school district, and they’re paid huge salaries.

Likewise, should our police be the highest paid in the country? Can the fire departments think long-term when buying new trucks, like I do with my car?

If the local taxes are removed from federal deductions, this will put the pressure on local governments to reduce spending. This is the root of the problem, and it’s about time.

Patrick Murray Sr., Seaford

As a middle-class taxpayer, I can’t wait to reap the benefits of congressional tax reform. I’m so ready for trickle-down benefits to swell my bank account to the point of explosion. Right now, I’m a part-time worker, but I yearn for trickle-down economics to enable me to live in the lap of luxury for my remaining years.

Thank you, President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress, for your compassionate tax plan with all those valuable crumbs that will be falling off the tables of the super rich right into our hungry, middle-class mouths.

Michael J. Gorman, Whitestone

The medical expense deduction, targeted for repeal by House Republicans but not in the Senate bill, would be an especially cruel proposal. It would potentially hurt all but the wealthy.

Presently, the threshold for qualifying for the deduction is very high. It can only be claimed in a year when outstanding medical expenses exceed 10 percent of a taxpayer’s adjusted gross income, and only the amount exceeding that 10 percent can be claimed.

The high barrier explains why it’s used by only 6 percent of tax filers, primarily those who are in financial distress because of serious illness or injury. While the cost to the federal budget is relatively modest, it’s not a trivial option for those with major medical expenses.

The deduction provides protection for those who have never claimed it, because large medical costs can be moments away for any of us. It was clearly designed as a catastrophic safety net.

Unlike charitable tax deductions, which are discretionary, medical expenses are nearly always mandatory, leaving people with few or no options. How the House could consider removing this is a disgrace.

Bruce Stasiuk, Setauket

Past efforts have shown that trickle-down economics doesn’t work. So why are Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration trying it, again? Gifts to corporations will not create jobs. They could very well enable millionaire firms to purchase automation that will throw more people out of work.

Why not trickle-up economics? Give the biggest tax cuts to the working poor and those on a fixed income. For example, the elderly. We don’t seem to factor into the equation, but we pay local and sales taxes!

Putting more money into our pockets would enable us to purchase much-needed goods and services, creating an increased demand and forcing businesses to respond by adding jobs. Right now, many elderly cannot purchase basic necessities, and it’s getting worse.

Frances Arnetta, Selden

Continuing care community benefits

“The growth of assisted living” [Business, Nov. 5] briefly mentioned continuing care retirement communities. These communities have some unique qualities.

Most of the down payment goes back to the resident if they move out, or more typically, it goes to their estate.

These communities also offer a long-term planned living approach. Residents may have an active independent living style with assisted living and skilled nursing and memory care available, if needed. This comes at no additional cost as part of the package.

That is the concept here at The Amsterdam at Harborside, where my wife and I live, and at two similar facilities in Suffolk. One of the major benefits is the comfort of knowing that the friends that we make while enjoying a very busy life can still be part of our life as we move to the next phase, since we are all under one roof.

Edwin Hess, Port Washington

Taxpayers make up IDA abatements

The article “New plant, 115 more jobs” [Business, Nov. 1] describes how many jobs the expansion of a new CVD Equipment Corp. facility will create, as well as the $2 million tax abatement the company is going to get from the Islip Town Industrial Development Agency.

Who fills in the tax gap when a company receives an abatement? The taxpayers. Who gives us an abatement?

Companies are making money, and yet the town gives them a huge break on their taxes.

God bless the companies for their building accomplishments, but somewhere we need a break, too.

Camille Morselli, Islip Terrace