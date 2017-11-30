Pessimistic about tax rate overhaul

Americans are tuning in to the tax fraud being perpetrated on them by a Republican Congress out of control [“Tax bill trigger,” News, Nov. 28]. Two former deficit hawks, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are pushing legislation that would make rich people richer. Their hypocrisy is overshadowed only by their selfish and unpatriotic desire to stay in positions of power funded by those rich folks.

I believe there is a tsunami coming to oust the Republican congressional majority, which exists only because of decades of slick gerrymandering. You have to give the Republicans credit. Even President Donald Trump figured out how to win an election with 3 million fewer votes than his opponent.

But now it’s time to get rid of these people if the country is going to fix the financial crisis Congress is about to hand most of us, while a few buy bigger jets and yachts on our dime.

It makes no difference that Reps. Peter King and Lee Zeldin voted against the tax reform disaster bubbling up in Washington. They’re active members of the team that’s about to bring this country to its economic knees.

Michael A. Levy, Lattingtown

Here’s something to consider with respect to the proposed tax reform: A potential double whammy exists for future first-time home buyers, and that will ultimately be a problem for America’s home builders.

First, there is the issue of eliminating the deduction for student loans. It’s bad enough Congress has not seen fit to do anything about cutting student loan interest rates. Now there is the potential this exorbitant interest will no longer be deductible. The college graduates of today traditionally are the first-time home buyers of tomorrow.

Next, add the possibility that they will no longer be able to deduct property taxes or mortgage interest. One can easily see the potential for the percentage of Americans owning a home to slide.

Farley Kamhi, Carle Place

Tappan Zee name change is disgraceful

The correct name of the bridge is the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge [“Upset by name of new Hudson bridge,” Letters, Nov. 21].

I read this on the highway signs as I approach the bridge.

I think it’s wrong to rename the bridge. It’s disgraceful to the memory of that governor and hurtful to his family.

Norman Cohen, South Farmingdale

Save DACA program for Dreamers like me

Young people look to adults to help them understand what is morally right and wrong. But what happens when adults break the rules for us?

I am a participant in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which is being ended by the Trump administration [“Demonstrators go to King’s home,” News, Nov. 20].

With adults, I came to this country from Turkey at age 9. I spent my elementary through high school years in the William Floyd School District. I was captain of my tennis team and graduated with honors. My memories of when I was younger are all from Shirley. I consider myself a Long Island girl.

I understand that it’s important to follow the rules, but this is the only country I know. I hope Congress and Rep. Lee Zeldin understand and come up with a legislative solution for DACA recipients like me.

Ilknur Eren, Elmhurst

Basic unfairness in bills for water

I read with interest “Tax break urged for water firm” [News, Nov. 16]. I commend Assemb. Michael Montesano for taking the bull by the horns and seeking to obtain relief for unfortunate ratepayers like me who are stuck paying a private utility’s property taxes through our water bills.

Previous legislators have ignored this problem for decades. They excuse the imbalance, saying that public utility customers support the service through their taxes, and the private company owns its pipes. In reality, public water recipients pay the same taxes I do, and the pipes are all interconnected. Montesano accurately states that, “People are not being treated equally.” I’ve paid more than $2,300 to New York American Water in 2017. A neighbor in an identical house with a larger family has paid Jericho Water about $350 so far this year.

Lloyd Nadel, Glen Head