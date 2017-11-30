Young people look to adults to help them understand what is morally right and wrong. But what happens when adults break the rules for us?

I am a participant in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which is being ended by the Trump administration [“Demonstrators go to King’s home,” News, Nov. 20].

With adults, I came to this country from Turkey at age 9. I spent my elementary through high school years in the William Floyd School District. I was captain of my tennis team and graduated with honors. My memories of when I was younger are all from Shirley. I consider myself a Long Island girl.

I understand that it’s important to follow the rules, but this is the only country I know. I hope Congress and Rep. Lee Zeldin understand and come up with a legislative solution for DACA recipients like me.

Ilknur Eren, Elmhurst