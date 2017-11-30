TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 50° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 50° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Save DACA program for Dreamers like me

Newsday readers respond to topics covered.

In this May 21, 2013 file photo, supporters

In this May 21, 2013 file photo, supporters of the New York DREAM Act hold photos of undocumented students. Photo Credit: AP

By Ilknur Eren
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Young people look to adults to help them understand what is morally right and wrong. But what happens when adults break the rules for us?

I am a participant in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which is being ended by the Trump administration [“Demonstrators go to King’s home,” News, Nov. 20].

With adults, I came to this country from Turkey at age 9. I spent my elementary through high school years in the William Floyd School District. I was captain of my tennis team and graduated with honors. My memories of when I was younger are all from Shirley. I consider myself a Long Island girl.

I understand that it’s important to follow the rules, but this is the only country I know. I hope Congress and Rep. Lee Zeldin understand and come up with a legislative solution for DACA recipients like me.

Ilknur Eren, Elmhurst

By Ilknur Eren
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Filler: Bid to end estate tax reveals values
On Sunday, The New York Times profiled a Young: Media mustn’t ignore fringe elements
There's a special poignancy to the process of Dobie: Sorting through the pieces of a rich life
Union military re-enactors. O’Reilly: Slave girl’s words resonate in 21st Century
Around this dinner table this holiday, there'll be Filler: Who wants a helping of tax reform?
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) prepares last week for Young: Franken case gets more complicated