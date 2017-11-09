OK Nassau’s budget before fall voting

In “Even rose-colored glasses can crack” [Opinion, Nov. 1], columnist Lane Filler captures the economic folly of Mineola. Our Nassau County executive and legislature routinely ignore economic realities so they can smooth over budget inaccuracies that might otherwise undermine their political deals and threaten their ability to get re-elected.

Our economy experiences occasional recessions, which impacts Nassau County’s budget in critical areas such as sales tax revenue. Our national economy is in the ninth year of a weak and fragile economic expansion. As Filler noted in his column, an economic downturn is inevitable.

Nassau County officials of both parties irresponsibly throw caution to the wind. The “Mineola mambo” consists of the county legislature deliberately passing an inaccurate budget riddled with highly questionable budget assumptions before Election Day.

This absurd process permits our elected leaders to engage in highly politicized shell games that give the illusion of being financially responsible. The Nassau Interim Finance Authority should require that Nassau finalize the annual budget before Election Day and not after.

Michael P. Mulhall, Rockville Centre

Opioid crisis? Look at Big Pharma

How many times must I read Newsday cover stories about the opioid abuse crisis [“New opioid crackdown,” News, Oct. 28]? Investigative reports must follow the money.

Dozens of top Drug Enforcement Administration officials have recently left government employ and taken jobs with drug companies. In addition, the 2016 Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act made it easier for the drug companies to distribute opioids.

Big Pharma and big insurance make the rules, and both benefit from a physically and mentally sicker society. Newsday’s report that half of the 33,000 annual opioid-related deaths involve prescription opioids reinforces that notion.

Newsday reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to re-establish the “Just say no” anti-drug slogan. Big Pharma is laughing at that, and the paid-for politicians on both sides of the aisle are laughing with them.

David Rogers, Fort Salonga