Concern about local tax deduction

Thank you, Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi and Republican Rep. Peter King [“A tax-reform punch in the gut for LI,” Opinion, Oct. 8]. The potential loss of the federal deduction for state and local taxes is a threat facing most of your constituents, and you’re role models for acting on it in a bipartisan way.

Too much time has been wasted with partisan politics that does not get to the heart of the issues for the good of the people.

As a real estate agent, I can tell you that both buyers and sellers are frantic about our high taxes on Long Island. If the administration eliminates state and local tax deductions, it will hurt our real estate market. Many buyers search for homes based on property taxes, and sellers will have to lower their prices to attract qualified buyers. That will not be good for the economy.

Instead of politics as usual, we need more reaching across the aisle.

Adele Damian, Huntington

It’s ironic that state and local income taxes are not deductible for New York State income tax purposes. If everyone is so concerned about losing this federal deduction, why is it OK that New York State doesn’t allow it?

Barry C. Levittan, Oceanside

Editor’s note: The writer is a certified public accountant.

Trump should prove what he calls fake

The next time President Donald Trump uses the expression “fake news,” let him name the outlet, story and author [“Trump knocks Russian probe, ‘fake news,’ ” News, Oct. 6].

If the media outlet can prove its story was true, Trump has to apologize. If the story was false, then the outlet should correct it and apologize.

Simple — and let’s keep score! The country would benefit.

Lee Temares, Plandome

Grateful for years at Jamaica school

I read with sadness of the impending sale of my beloved alma mater, Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica [“School’s out, nuns lament,” News, Oct. 2]. I’m a graduate of the Class of 1969.

I received an excellent education at D.C., and received great kindness from the Sisters of St. Dominic, other teachers and staff at the school when I was going through some difficult times.

I’m among great company in my graduating class, as well as previous classes. We are government workers, teachers, accountants, business owners, elected officials, members of the media, administrative assistants and parents. We are great success stories in many walks of life.

I thank the sisters for their dedication and wish them peace.

Jean M. Foley Heath, Ronkonkoma

Thoughts on anthem protesters in the NFL

As a former U.S. Marine and law enforcement officer, I would like to see a counterprotest to the kneeling NFL players and owners [“Pence protests anthem protest,” News, Oct. 9].

All the fans attending a game should bring flags with them to wave during the playing of the national anthem. What a sight that would make.

James Handlin, Floral Park

It’s time for the NFL players who’ve made a statement by kneeling during the national anthem to stand up.

They have every right to protest what they feel is the unequal treatment experienced by people of color in our society. Kneeling was a powerful reminder that we can’t disguise our nation’s problems behind touchdowns and chicken wings.

However, if the kneeling continues, they will go from sending a message of protest to one of division. Our flag is not a symbol of oppression, our government or its agencies. It’s the symbol of an ideal that our Founding Fathers put forth as something to strive for, though they failed to live it themselves.

To continue to kneel is to say that you are separate from those of us who still believe our country can move closer to that ideal. Those of us who stand salute where the country is on the journey to that ideal and where, as a united people, we want it to be.

Cliff Shaw, St. James