After reading the two stories about the Nassau Coliseum project, the newest being the cover story “Hub Plan Under Fire” [News, Sept. 8], I wanted to chime in. Have any of our elected officials tried to drive east on Hempstead Turnpike, Old Country Road, or Stewart Avenue between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m.?

It takes nearly 45 minutes to drive from the Cross Island Parkway to the Meadowbrook Parkway. The traffic is out of control, and what are we going to do? We are going to add to it. Whatever happened to putting the people first? Lets make the property a park with walking trails and swing sets for kids. The last thing Nassau County needs is more stores, housing, and traffic.

Lets be honest, no developer cares about open land. Their job is to cut it down and develop it. Nassau County has now become the new Queens. It makes me sad to think I voted for County Executive Laura Curran, only to find out she is no better then the last group of elected officials.

Please put the people first. Don’t develop this land.

Gerard Boettcher, West Hempstead

Is anyone besides me tired of reading about the development of the area around the Nassau Coliseum? In January 2005, then-Nassau County Executive Thomas Suozzi presented what he described as “a vision for a new suburbia.” This included a refurbished Coliseum as well as the redevelopment of the surrounding area.

Now, 13 years later, all we have to show for it is a revamped Coliseum. Political mismanagement at its finest.

Rich Sundermier, Rockville Centre

I have not read one word pertaining to how the Meadowbrook Parkway, which is currently clogged for hours a day, is going to be widened to handle this development. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran should be forced to drive every morning and every early evening end to end before supporting any development without adding four more lanes on the Meadowbrook!

Joel Russo, Merrick

2nd District debate a treat for voters

I had the privilege of attending the Town Hall face off [2nd Dist. hopefuls face off,” News Sept. 9]. As the story stated, Rep. Peter King highlighted his bipartisan record. But the fact of the matter is that even though King has signed on to certain bipartisan legislation, the Republican majority in Congress won’t even bring this legislation to the floor for a vote because it might get passed without a majority of Republican members.

Republicans in control of the House and Senate will not restore our SALT deductions, will not pass any meaningful common-sense gun reforms and will not consider any stand-alone DACA legislation.

The only way to get these bipartisan bills though Congress is to flip the House blue.

Barbara Kurek, East Islip

The debate between incumbent Rep. Peter King and challenger Liuba Grechen Shirley, allowed many of us for the first time to hear King answer questions before a live audience.

Shirley, a progressive, grass roots candidate, stands for unions, universal health care, marriage equality, paid family leave, universal pre-K, more funding for public schools, student loan forgiveness and free college tuition. She is against the Muslim ban, stands with Black Lives Matter, and calls for the de-privatization of prisons. Her answers were concise, thought out and well said.

King made many claims to eradicate MS-13, however other than Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a border wall, he didn’t offer solutions. He doesn’t support Black Lives Matter or NFL players kneeling. He said he will continue to fight for Long Island on the SALT deductions, but didn’t say how. On increasing funding for public schools, he basically said it was out of his hands. He made references to working with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. King gave the impression of someone who’s been in office too long and has lost touch with many of his constituents.

King may have been a congressman for 25 years, serving the 2nd Dstrict for five, but after listening to the new, fresh voice of Grechen Shirley, perhaps it’s time for a change.

Elizabeth Aquino, Amityville

On LI, school boards are in control

The superintendent of BOCES is absolutely right [“The case for modern-day school choice,” Opinion, Sept. 3] and we have to ask why that is. He didn’t address this.

Charter schools are a choice of parents, whereas technical schools, art schools and BOCES schools are not. They are at the mercy of local school boards, which don’t want to pay for students to go to them. They also don’t want children to go to charter schools, but they don’t have financial control.

So it comes down to classism, racism, greed and the law. Let’s change it.

Why should a school like Long Island High School for the Arts, for example, depend on the generosity of a superstar?

Jerry Mintz, Roslyn Heights

Editor’s note: The writer is director of the Alternative Education Resource Organization’s Online School Starter Course.