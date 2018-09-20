Some letter writers suggest that Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley has a new and fresh voice because she expresses what I regard as a socialist ideology [“2nd District debate a treat for voters,” Letters, Sept. 13].

Socialism isn’t fresh or new. It has been practiced in many failing countries and states. The idea of free college, free health care, free everything comes with a hefty price tag. The only question that these young people running on a socialist platform fail to mention is cost. Who will pay for all these old ideas of a socialist state?

Nothing is bright and fresh when you are acting and speaking as if we, the middle class, can afford higher taxes to pay for gifts you can’t deliver. What are these young minds learning in school? Are colleges and universities teaching or brainwashing?

Patrick Nicolosi, Elmont

Today more than ever, we are faced with the Democratic socialists who want a revolution in the United States [“A blue on blue battle for soul and control,” News, Sept. 17]. Please do not believe their message.

Socialism is a big lie. It has no place in the United States. We are a democratic capitalist republic from our founding in 1776. History has shown the lies of socialism. A lot of things need correcting in the country, but socialism is not the way. It will destroy the fabric of America.

Don Otlin, Franklin Square

The progressive Democratic socialists want European-style socialism. I can speak to this point because I came from Germany as a child and many of my relatives still live there.

The cost of living in Germany is high. The vast majority of people reside in apartments because they can’t afford a house. If they can afford an automobile, they buy one and keep it forever. There is no buying a car every three to four years as many do here. A substantial amount of money is taken out of your paycheck to cover the government-sponsored health care.

We have to ask ourselves, is this the life we want? How much are we willing to pay for this lifestyle? Wealth redistribution is not the answer. It hurts the middle class the most.

Bernie Bienwald, Centerport

Rules of the road for Long Island bicyclists

I am a bike rider in Babylon and my experience leads me to suggest, for the benefit of all those who ride bicycles on Long Island, that Newsday begin to include details surrounding serious bicycle accidents [“Bicyclist, 14, struck by 2 vehicles, killed,” News, Sept. 10].

Those details should include whether a rider wore a helmet, rode on the proper side of the road, obeyed traffic signals and signs, wore light-colored clothing after dark and used a light on the front and rear of the bicycle.

This is not to blame victims, but to help bicyclists and their parents see that failure to follow safety precautions and laws can be dangerous.

I am always surprised at the number of bicyclists I encounter who ride without helmets or against traffic, cruising through stop signs and red lights.

I am sure most of these riders have no idea that they are subject to traffic rules and that safety equipment saves lives. It would be beneficial if Newsday could remind them.

John Byrnes, Babylon

Immigrants and the real cost of crime

I study illegal immigration as much as I can [“Trump uses case to push for wall,” Letters, Sept. 16].

Advocates for immigrants here illegally always cite studies that show the crime rate among such immigrants is lower when compared with the overall population. I say, so what even if true?

Every dollar spent on their maintenance and every crime would not have been incurred if those immigrants never came here illegally.

Advocates for immigrants here illegally should have the moral courage to do more than send sympathy to the family of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old Iowa woman authorities said was slain by an immigrant here illegally. Have the advocates comfort the Tibbetts family with the statistics about crime and immigrants here illegally.

That should stop the tears and grieving, and the rest of us can preen that we aren’t racists and bigots.

Nicholas Saridakis, Hampton Bays

Taxpayers and affordable housing

Affordable housing is surely a problem on Long Island, but asking residential taxpayers to subsidize millionaire developers is not the answer [“Affordability crisis for home buyers,” Letters, Sept. 6].

If the experience in Lindenhurst is any example, every community should be on its guard. A developer buys property that has been vacant for years and then goes to the town and village for tax breaks. If the developer cannot get a fair return on his or her investment on the purchase of a property, shouldn’t he or she be able to find cheaper property?

The way the system works, the taxpayers are subsidizing the buyers and the sellers.

Dunstan Bradley, Lindenhurst