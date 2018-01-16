Working hard for forests and solar

Let’s be clear, the Citizens Campaign for the Environment strongly believes that both land preservation and clean renewable energy are necessary and achievable. Unfortunately, the Long Island Pine Barrens Society is spreading fake news [“Don’t sacrifice forest for solar panels,” Letter, Jan. 10].

We must transition away from dirty fossil fuels and move toward clean, safe solar and wind power for life on our island to be sustainable in the millennium. Some are working to stop solar and wind in favor of keeping antiquated fossil-fuel power plants. We oppose this insidious plot, which is not in the best interest of Long Island. That is why we worked aggressively to advance a solution to relocate one of the solar farms in the Town of Brookhaven to a more suitable location and preserve valuable undeveloped lands. To say we are doing otherwise is just slander. Disagreements are inevitable, but lies are for bullies, not professionals.

Adrienne Esposito, Patchogue

Editor’s note: The writer is executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, an advocacy organization.

Invest in New York’s water systems

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s State of the State speech touched on the need to improve New York’s infrastructure for drinking water. The needs are urgent, and the political moment is now, given that the Trump White House is likely to roll out its infrastructure principles in coming days.

We need the governor to not only continue to invest in our water infrastructure, but also to increase funding to improve New York’s water systems. Considerable investments must be made to protect New York’s clean water.

We need Cuomo to budget more funds to fully address the urgent need to protect New York’s water resources.

Nisha Swinton, Brooklyn

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of Food & Water Watch, an advocacy organization.

Befuddled by NY’s spending priorities

Two news articles in Newsday on Jan. 10 showed how messed up New York State is in regard to taxes and budgets.

“In Albany, a push for tax breaks” noted that the state budget would have a deficit of at least $4 billion.

The other story, “Immigration hotline opens,” stated that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will be providing a hotline for consulting and support services to help people living here illegally avoid deportation. Obviously, this will be paid for by taxpayers. Am I the only one who can’t understand how we can pay for these types of items when we have a deficit?

Ray Crescenzi, Patchogue

Give Salvadorans a path to citizenship

It was with great emotion and sadness that I read “Their time on LI runs out” [News, Jan. 9].

I was shocked to learn that more than 260,000 Salvadorans on temporary protected status in the United States face possible deportation. I’m not Salvadoran. I’m one of a small minority of Jews who live in Brentwood. I’m the son of a World War II hero who flew 51 missions against the Nazis in the Army Air Force.

I have several Salvadoran friends who are here as a result of TPS. Most of these wonderful, giving people have been here for nearly 20 years. They are fathers and mothers. They are homeowners and have successful businesses that provide jobs and help our economy.

I supported Donald Trump when he ran for president, and I remember when he said, as far as deportation is concerned, we just want to get rid of the “bad hombres.” Well, Mr. President, the Salvadorans I know are not bad hombres.

The president must work something out with Congress to make sure that these people are not ripped from their families and get a pathway to citizenship.

Malcolm Kaufman, Brentwood

Sadly, the federal plan to deport people to El Salvador hits home with me. I’ve been working with a young woman in Suffolk County’s literacy program. She has lived in the United States for 17 years. She has three children, and her oldest is in college. She is married, owns a home, pays taxes and helps care for her disabled mother.

She converses well in English and strives to perfect her grammar. I truly admire this woman and can’t imagine her life being thrown into unnecessary turmoil — for what purpose?

Diane McGuire, Northport

Disgraceful problems in Hempstead

Shame on the Hempstead school board [“Hempstead puts supe on leave,” News, Jan. 10]. Shimon Waronker was appointed superintendent to elevate the district. This school board’s track record is disgraceful! The district has gone through a revolving door of superintendents. The ones who suffer most are the students. They are not receiving a quality education. How can their generation make the world a better place?

It must be an embarrassment to former Gov. David A. Paterson. He attended Hempstead High School, and look what he achieved! The school had a different school board back then.

Pat King, Merrick