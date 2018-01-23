High cost of living is making us leave LI

We enjoyed Matt Davies’ Jan. 18 cartoon about the rising cost of living on Long Island [Opinion]. Like the old woman in the shoe, my wife and I will leave New York State within the next two years. I’ve heard the same from three couples.

It’s just too expensive to live here anymore. It’s not just taxes, it’s home and auto insurance, as well. Our wind-storm deductible is a mandatory 5 percent, while in coastal North Carolina it’s either 1 percent or 2 percent.

If I move to North Carolina, my auto insurance will be almost halved, and my property taxes will be less than $2,500 a year, versus my current $12,000.

And school taxes: Last year’s baseline cap on increases was 1.26 percent. This year it has increased with inflation to the full 2 percent. Ouch! One would hope our governor would find ways to actually cut our taxes, instead of lashing out at the new federal tax law.

And to think our elected officials wonder why we’re all leaving. Go figure.

Gary Quilliam, Freeport

Pick a supervisor to handle complaints

Many of the comments regarding an end to sexual harassment omit the single most important step for an employer to take: the designation of a supervisory level person to receive and handle all harassment complaints [“Seeking counsel,” Business, Jan. 14]. And that designation must be well publicized and brought to the attention of all new employees.

This person could be the head of human resources, the office manager or some other staff member. He or she could provide the confidential reporting process necessary, and protect the employer from liability, as long as prompt action is taken to investigate.

Without this, all the policies and training are less effective.

David H. Peirez, Great Neck

Editor’s note: The writer has practiced employment law for more than 35 years, primarily representing employers.

Library design would serve people well

Decades back, when I was growing up in India, only those who were knowledge-hungry and supported by parents had access to information of the world outside. When I came to the United States, I was thrilled to see incredibly well-stocked libraries all over New York City. I understood what made America great.

As a member of the Mastics-Moriches-Shirley community for more than two decades, I have come to appreciate our community library even more than the public libraries in New York City [“Mastic library seeking bond for new building,” News, Jan. 12]. It has provided me a second home.

However, in the last few years, I have seen how many programs are sold out and have waiting lists, sometimes for months at a time.

The proposed new library is laid out to be functionally open and flexible to better meet the expanding program needs of the community. The site and design, with large windows, would visually expand the library into nature, taking full advantage of the landscape and providing outdoor spaces for new programs on biodiversity and food cultivation. Walks around the pond would provide invigorating interludes.

This is good architecture in service of the community.

Damu Radheshwar, Shirley

Editor’s note: The writer is an architect and urban planner.

With new bag law, will stores lower prices?

A Jan. 17 letter said about Suffolk County’s new bag fee, “These bags were never free. The cost of the single-use bags is factored into the cost of every item at stores” [“Stores should offer discarded boxes”].

I agree, and I wonder whether we will see prices in the stores go down. Probably not.

Phil Trapani, Kings Park

Salvadoran registry has disturbing echoes

I read with disgust the article about the federal government requiring people from El Salvador to register to keep their protected status, which will then be good only until Sept. 2019 [“Salvadorans must re-register to keep status,” News, Jan. 19].

When they register, will they be given a yellow star to sew onto their coats? A scarlet letter to iron onto their clothing? Is this the modern-day equivalent of tagging people as a prelude to mass roundups?

Anyone can delude himself into believing there is legal justification to create an atmosphere of persecution. We don’t even have to guess at how this story will end. We have walked down this pathway before in history, and it has never worked out well for any side.

We and our elected officials must stand up to this abuse.

Janet Rudolph, Rockville Centre

Statute of limitations betrays abuse victims

I was very sad reading the Jan. 16 Opinion piece by Kathryn Robb, “End protections for sexual predators.”

Thinking of the pain and suffering she endured as a child, I believe she is now being victimized again by the New York State statute of limitations. New York should protect children, not predators.

Mary McKenna, North Bellmore