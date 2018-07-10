Journalists need not make people angry

It is so sad that a fine journalist like Lane Filler ended his June 30 column about the shooting rampage at the Maryland newspaper by suggesting that he seeks to write columns that make people angry [“When sound journalism ignites deadly hostility,” Opinion].

“If nobody gets angry about what we write,” Filler wrote, “we likely haven’t written anything worth reading.”

And I thought his columns were meant to edify, enlighten and make me think. But to provoke anger?

No, I want truth, only truth and the whole truth. To offer less is insulting. Such an insult makes me realize I will no longer want to read his columns.

Caroleann Celiberti Lucca,

Huntington

The shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, was just another chapter in the endless violence that contaminates our country. We might be the greatest democracy the world has known, but in terms of fixing things that are blatantly wrong, we still have a long way to go.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Every time you blink, there is another news story about gun violence or mass shootings. It is intolerable that in the United States, there so many people killed every day. Why is it that in our great democracy, we are unable to do anything about it? The reason is that our country is under the control of lobbyists such as the NRA, which have millions of dollars and can bury any elected official who does not comply with their demands. The survival of America’s way of life demands that it be ended.

Peter F. Monaco,

Ridge

New instruction on mental health

The June 27 opinion piece, “The talk we must have before college,” highlights an important issue for parents in preparing their college-bound teenagers to recognize potential mental health problems and knowing where to seek help on campus. It cites a significant statistic that the onset for 75 percent of mental illnesses occurs by age 24.

Many mental health conditions are evident by age 14, so we must also increase our efforts to identify the needs of younger children.

In New York State’s public schools, we have a legislative mandate to include knowledge about mental health in the health curriculum for all grades starting this September. This will help overcome the stigma around acknowledging mental illness and bolster efforts at prevention and early intervention.

Gloria S. Rothenberg,

Merrick

Editor’s note: The writer is a clinical psychologist and certified school psychologist.

Stiff penalties might deter some protests

I support the right to protest in an organized and appropriate manner for causes you believe in, but the woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty went too far and inconvenienced others [“Protester taken off Lady Liberty,” News, July 5.

What about the 4,500 people who had to be evacuated from Liberty Island? I imagine that ruined their day!

What about the police officers who had to climb the monument, risking their lives?

What about the cost to New York City to provide the people to “save” the protester?

We should enact laws forceful enough to prevent this type of irresponsible behavior. Significant time in jail and stern financial penalties would be a start.

Richard Levens,Lynbrook

Bill de Blasio should worry about NYC kids

Democrats keep calling President Donald Trump heartless, but what is more heartless than Mayor Bill de Blasio grandstanding at the Mexican border on June 21 in support of immigrant children while hundreds of needy New York kids are exposed to poisonous lead in public housing? The de Blasio administration ignored inspections and renovations, and then lied about it [“$2B for coverups,” News, June 12]. The next time the mayor feels the need to lift his progressive profile, he should visit a poor New York neighborhood.

Michael Quane,South Hempstead

Why is Congress abdicating its power?

Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution states, “Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises . . . To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations.”

President Donald Trump has announced tariffs against other countries [“China fully prepared for trade war with U.S.,” Business, July 4]. Why has Congress abdicated this power to the executive branch?

Article 1, Section 8, Clause 4 of the Constitution gives Congress the power to regulate immigration. Trump, and President Barack Obama before him, have issued executive orders regulating immigration. Why has Congress abdicated this power to the executive?

I have watched Congress abdicate its power to wage war to the executive, and when courts require more public spending, abdicate its power to impose taxes.

The Constitution was designed on the assumption each branch would compete for power and that this competition would prevent any branch from seizing absolute power. I am certain our Founding Fathers never envisioned that one of the branches would voluntarily give up its power. If the Congress continues to abdicate its power and responsibility, our Constitution, and by extension all of us, will be in grave danger.

Kenneth Cusick,Bayside