President Donald Trump’s decision to no longer separate families who are entering the United States illegally is a bit too late for all the children who will never relocate with their parents [“Reunions for some migrant toddlers,” News, July 10].

Children who are separated could be too young to know where they came from, their last names, their parents’ names or any other relatives who can be notified. How many of these children are in foster care because of this problem? We will never know.

Trump reminds me of my children when they were young. It’s always somebody else who did it, never him or her. He should stop blaming other administrations, and be his own person. What’s done is done, can’t change that now. He has a lot to answer for, and caused more problems in less than two years that any other president I can think of, and I’ve been around since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Doris Schneider,Flanders

Our country is at a critical turning point. What happens in the aftermath of the federal government’s zero-tolerance policy and the deportation and separation of immigrants from their children will define whether we are a nation of heartless and uncaring individuals who care more about the law than the law’s effects upon the lives of families, or a nation that cherishes the lives of others and will do all it can to treat all humans with respect and dignity while enacting the laws of the land. The demonization and dehumanization of immigrants coming to this country must end.

Members of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission, the Suffolk County Anti-Bias Task Force, and the Center for Social Justice and Human Understanding implore all local representatives in Washington to speak up against zero tolerance and to work to ensure that family separations will not happen again and to reunite those who have been separated. We pray that we shall be able to work toward the ideal in the Pledge of Allegiance that we are “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Rabbi Steven Moss,Islip

Editors’ note: The writer is chairman of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission.

My wife and I participated in a Families Belong Together rally in Rockville Centre [“Protests over immigration policies,” News, July 1]. We were there to protest the separation of families at the border. We were not paid protesters. My wife is a volunteer in a local soup kitchen. Over the years we have both volunteered for food drives and other community and veterans events.

We are not for open borders, the elimination of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or allowing violent criminals into our country. We believe more resources should be devoted to assist legitimate asylum-seekers. Refugees are being slow-walked through ports of entry due to a lack of resources, resulting in many crossing the border illegally. These are desperate people fleeing crime and murder in their home countries.

We should remember in the 1930s, our country did not want to take in some Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany. We know how that turned out. It is a matter of legality verses morality. Remember at one time slavery was legal; it did not make it right.

James Mantle,Lynbrook

We have been haunted since news broke of the forcible separation of parents and children at our border. The accounts break our hearts. President Donald Trump’s policy reversal notwithstanding, parents, some in our custody and others already deported, have no idea if or when they will be reunited with their children.

No political disagreement over immigration policy or border security can distract from our government’s cruelty in taking children from their parents without any realistic strategy for reuniting them any time soon.

We must continue to focus on these children, on their needs and their well-being, and on our government’s absolute obligation to protect them and reunite them with their parents. These children and families, and all immigrants and refugees, must be assured due process as their cases are considered for asylum, for gang charges, or any other deportation. While in custody, adequate medical care and facilities must be provided.

Our country has committed a grievous moral error. We must hold our elected officials, who acted in our names, accountable.

Rabbi Michael White,Westbury

Editor’s note: The writer is chairman of the Committee for a Fair and Inclusive Long Island, a coalition of religious and community leaders.