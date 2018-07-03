Immigration debate from various angles

News stories illustrate the complex issue of immigration in our country [“A case of zero clarity,” July 2].

While President Donald Trump proposes immediate deportation of immigrants who are here illegally, two northern Ohio companies relied on such immigrants to perform jobs at a meat packing plant and a nursery operation where more than 250 employees were arrested or detained. Many Trump voters fear immigrants are taking jobs, but we wonder whether unemployed people in that area were not seeking this type of work. If unemployment drops further, there will be even greater demand for unskilled labor.

In the past few months, the president has brought on self-imposed crises by seeking to scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and implementing his zero-tolerance policy at the Southern border, while faulting previous administrations for all immigration problems.

At rallies, the president claims Democrats support unregulated borders and want drug dealers and MS-13 members to enter the country freely. This is simply not true. Instead they support sane immigration policies that allow asylum-seekers due process, provide a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, and prevent U.S. employers from exploiting immigrant labor.

Margaret Bell,

West Islip

I have a partial solution to the problem of illegal immigration at the Southern border. Why doesn’t the United States pay to build shelters in the countries where these individuals are coming from? This would be better than spending an exorbitant amount of taxpayer dollars providing for the well-being of people who entered the country illegally. Start with Mexico, which accounts for a significant number. The plan must also shift the burden of future care to nations where shelters are established and allow for periodic inspections by the United States to ensure that inhabitants are treated humanely.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

John R. Volpe,

East Meadow

In contrast to the hand-wringing and gut-wrenching that are gripping politicians and parties that seek a way out of the zero-tolerance policy debacle, American Jews who remain attuned to their immigrant histories already have a clear, concise law to guide us.

The Bible commands us to “love the stranger among us.” So central is this principle that it appears in the Bible no fewer than three dozen times.

The American Jewish Committee, a global advocacy group, urges bipartisan congressional support for the Help Separated Children Act and the Keep Families Together Act, measures intended to reunite families separated at the border and to prohibit future separations.

Imbued with the collective Jewish memory of the immigrant experience, AJC supports a fair and just immigration policy that upholds the rights of asylum-seekers and other immigrants, while also strengthening the security and prosperity of the United States.

Robert Socolof,

Melville

Editor’s note: The writer is AJC director for Long Island.

Imagine for a moment that your child were taken away from you, held incommunicado at an unknown location and then you were told it was done by the government of the United States of America with the full knowledge and approval of the president.

Jeffrey Myles Klein,

Centereach

Sparklers banned, but not semiautomatics?

With Nassau County’s new law banning the sale and purchase of sparklers, I feel soooo safe now, it isn’t funny [“Sparkler safety concerns on LI,” News, July 1]. No more worries about sparkler attacks on schools, in malls, theatres, etc.

I always knew our leaders had their priorities right; Surely, a ban on the sale and purchase of semiautomatic weapons can’t be too far off. Perhaps my great-grandchildren will live to see that day.

Ernst P.A. Vanamson,

Sayville

A fun time talking about classic cars

The Newsday Field of Wheels Exhibition and Show was a great addition to my Father’s Day weekend [“It’s a wheel sight for tired eyes,” News, June 17].

It was well-organized and gave me a chance to see beautiful cars whose owners have invested lots of time and effort. I really enjoyed the opportunity to chat about my 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster “woodie” with others who remember such cars with exterior wood framework.

“My uncle had one of these and he let me drive it before I went into the service,” a veteran said.

“I remember my dad helping his buddy varnish their woodie every year,” someone said.

“Do you have a termite problem?” another said.

On top of my car, I had my first two Hobie surfboards (circa late 1960s). Many asked whether I surf.

I said I did “back in the day,” but as I got older, the waves got bigger!

Looking forward to next year’s show!

Chet Lukaszewski,

Huntington