Brick walkways can be a hazard to some

If Great Neck Plaza Village wants to encourage walking by building a plaza on Welwyn Road, it should not install brick sidewalks [“$1M plaza upgrade to encourage walkers,” News, July 27].

As I have repeatedly told the mayor, brick sidewalks are hazardous for people using canes, walkers and crutches, and to anyone with gait issues — I know from experience — as well as to those wearing high heels. A physical therapist I know has told me of two patients who fell due to such bricks. And I have observed the buckling, cracking and gapping that occur in our freeze-thaw cycle.

The money would be better spent to repair the pedestrian bridge and sidewalks at our train station, which are nightmares patched with tar paper. There’s another good use: Replace existing brick sidewalks with safer surfaces. That would truly encourage walking.

Suzanne Mueller,Great Neck Plaza

Who is going to reverse drug prices?

President Donald Trump should be as tough on the drug companies as he has been with trade and the European Union [“Trump drug plan is no cure,” Editorial, July 15].

As an experienced negotiator, is he not appalled by the 2003 law that prevents the federal government from negotiating drug prices on behalf of Medicare Part D plans? Not only is it a ripoff of the American people, but also threatens the solvency of Medicare. Why doesn’t he tell Congress to overturn this horrible law? Although a majority of the American public favors bringing down drug prices, along with reforming health care reform and tightening gun controls, the lobbyists always prevail.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Maybe it’s time that Americans should fund a lobbyist, since we are going nowhere with our elected representatives from both parties.

Tony Giametta,Oceanside

Drowning initiative would be a waste

Really, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate drowning trends and create an outreach program for parents of young children — because twice as many boys 4 years old and younger drown as girls the same age [“Probe into drownings,” News, July 16]?

Seriously, this is how we need to spend our tax dollars? This is not a political issue, but a waste of the taxpayers’ money!

If you own a pool, make sure it is safe for your children to be around, as I did!

Elen Levitt,Island Park

Not impressed by NYC candidate

When asked about the employment upturn, new Democratic Socialist star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs” [“A wake-up call for Dem incumbents,” News, July 8].

According to PolitiFact, the actual figure of Americans with two jobs is about 4 percent.

This is the new face of the Democratic party?

Michael Quane,South Hempstead

China will benefit from new U.S. debt

So the president wants to supplement our farmers because of their losses due to his tariff war with China [“$12 billion plan to help farmers hit by tariffs,” Business, July 25].

Taxpayers will add $12 billion to our national debt. Guess whom they’ll owe this money. Yes, probably China. It is the No. 1 nation buying our bonds and keeping this country afloat. The president is doing this because part of his voting base is in farming areas. Interest paid on this debt will go to China. Will someone please give our president a lesson in economics?

Gene Reynolds,Ridge

The Kremlin wasn’t merely meddling

I do not wish to appear to be a linguist, but using the word “meddling” to describe Russia’s activities in our elections is tame at best [“President: I misspoke on Russia,” News, July 18].

Meddling is what your in-laws do to find out if you plan on having children. Meddling is someone prying into your social life to discover whom you are dating.

The Russian activities are sabotage, intrusion and corruption at a level too serious to be described as meddling.

Whoever chose to label Vladimir Putin’s actions akin to snooping or nosiness just does not get it, and it in no way underscores the gravity to undermine our democracy. Let’s call a spade a spade, not tiptoe around the severity of Russia’s intent.

Gary Levine,Hauppauge

Hard to separate census and politics

The notion that politics shouldn’t affect the U.S. census is unrealistic. Politics pervades every level of government [“Politics shouldn’t count in census,” Editorial, July 25].

As Sen. William Marcy said in the early 1800s, “To the victor belong the spoils of the enemy.”

This principle has permeated politics for the longest time and will probably continue to do so.

Herbert Kraut,Woodmere