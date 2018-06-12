After 50 years, a regret about RFK

On March 31, 1968, my brother and I were flying to New York after his graduation from pilot training at an Arizona Air Force base. We were both roused from our sleep by a distinct Boston accent. In front of us, a tanned middle-aged man with thick brown hair was shaking hands with an admirer.

As the man proceeded to the back of the plane, a passenger confirmed that it was Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. We knew he had also been in Phoenix, as he campaigned there for president that weekend. In person, he was handsomer and taller than media depictions. Nineteen and inclined to Republicanism, I chose not to offer my hand.

Assuming he would exit quickly upon landing, we were surprised as we squeezed past the candidate trapped in his seat by frenetic reporters. During the flight, President Lyndon Johnson had announced he would not seek re-election. Informing Kennedy, reporters sought his reaction. Nine weeks after the flight, Kennedy was assassinated [“Legacy of hope lingers,” News, June 6].

Fifty years later, I still regret the pride of a 19-year-old.

Gregory P. Peddle,Glen Head

Provide help to these desperate women

I was saddened to read “Glen Cove to fight residence” [News, May 31], about efforts to establish a home for women with eating disorders.

The reasons given — that the home would be out of character in a neighborhood of historic homes — made it sound as if the people there are afraid that the women in the home would come out at night and haunt their privacy and their privileged neighborhood. Where has compassion gone?

People suffering from these illnesses are in desperate circumstances. The women need a peaceful place where kindnesses can stop them from starving themselves, and they can get back to situations in which they can thrive and believe in themselves.

I would be proud to have a home like that in my neighborhood and to perhaps engage, if possible, with the people who suffer in this way. I don’t think people striving to recover from a life-threatening illness would bring down the neighborhood. Actually, allowing the home would be a sign of growth in understanding what many people are afflicted with.

Sylvia Essman,Plainview

Gov’t will mess up legal sports betting

So some people want the government to get involved with sports betting [“New York’s big bet,” Editorial, May 20].

Are they kidding me? Just look what the government has done to Social Security, Medicare, the Postal Service, welfare, etc.

The government creates a disaster with anything it touches. Just look at all the fraud. If sports betting is to succeed, keep the government out of it.

And what’s next, legal prostitution?

Bernard McGrath,Holbrook

Don’t overlook metal detectors, cameras

As your May 27 editorial, “Beyond school security,” said, there is no single solution to stop school violence, and schools must be places where students are respected and can get help. I applaud New York’s efforts to mandate that health classes have a mental health component. The introduction of social and emotional learning elements to the curriculum will help students recognize and deal with emotional issues, theirs’ and others.

But I take exception to the editorial’s downplaying of security systems and their role in protecting our children. While it’s true that gun regulation and some levels of security can be circumvented by a shooter, metal detectors and campus security cameras would be a deterrent. It is important to make it known that a system is in place to detect intruders and to alert police rapidly.

The system can work. The Shawnee Mission School District in Overland Park, Kansas, installed cameras and alarms, and is monitored by the school control center. That system tracked a boy who threatened two students with a text message. Police found guns in his bedroom, and he was charged with aggravated criminal assault.

We have an obligation to address all aspects to ensure the safety and security of our schools and protect our children.

Robert B. Catell,

Garden City

Trump pardon claim threatens the nation

I call upon my elected representatives to make a stand against the assertion by President Donald Trump that he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself [“Pardon himself?,” News, June 5].

I have no intention of being part of a tyrannical country or insulting citizens who have fought and died to establish and maintain the democratic practices of this republic. My elected representatives have an obligation to ensure a system of checks and balances against a president who would make such a statement.

Trump is unfit to serve as president, not because of his policies, but because of his willingness to undermine our democratic processes and the stability of our country.

James Nevola,Copiague