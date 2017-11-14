Work together now that election is over

The election is over, and it’s time to put all the partisan nonsense behind us [“In Nassau, priorities and opportunities,” Editorial, Nov. 9]. Elected officials of both political parties must work together, cooperate and compromise when necessary, so that our towns and counties can be governed effectively and efficiently. Good government requires more than promises; it needs elected officials to try to work together for the public good.

The folks who won should make a real effort to fulfill the campaign promises that both the winners and losers so emphatically made: no more pay-to-play contracts, no more nepotism, no more sweetheart deals with major contributors.

We voters have done our job. It’s time for our elected officials to do theirs.

Michael Polansky, Plainview

Now that the elections are over, someone should be held accountable for the removal of all of the election signs that litter our roadsides [“Election advertisers won’t get our votes,” Just Sayin’, Nov. 4].

It would be reasonable to give the candidates five days following the election to have their committees gather up all roadside and publicly displayed signs. There should be a fine of $5 to $10 imposed after five days for each sign towns must remove on behalf of the candidates.

I consider the election signs a form of litter.

Jeryl Griesing, East Northport

GOP tax plan will hurt high-cost areas

Middle class in New York is way different from middle class either south or west of here — except perhaps in California [“House bid for deductions fails,” News, Nov. 8].

Income of $80,000 in New York is OK. That same income elsewhere . . . I’d live like a king!

A middle class line cannot be drawn across the board. Each state should be looked at individually.

Gloria Palermo, Wantagh

Fire Island breach worsens flooding

The Oct. 29 night storm was a bad storm with winds from the south, one of the first since superstorm Sandy opened up the breach in Fire Island across from Bellport [“Squalls, flooding lash LI,” News, Oct. 30].

Most of the previous storms were nor’easters, with winds from the north.

The flooding from this recent storm in Mastic Beach was worse for me than during Hurricane Irene. This made it the worst case of flooding except for Sandy.

This is certainly due to the breach letting in floodwaters that flooded homes and destroyed cars all over Mastic Beach, and probably many other villages on the Great South Bay. When a minor storm causes this much destruction, there has to be a reason, and I believe it’s the breach.

Will the National Park Service finally close the breach?

Frederick Schaefer, Mastic Beach

Children’s health plan expires at year’s end

The Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, is a bipartisan success story [“Challenges await Congress,” News, Sept. 4]. The program was created in 1997 and has been championed by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle since its beginning.

Nearly 9 million children across the country are enrolled in the program. CHIP covers children in working families who are not eligible for Medicaid but who lack access to affordable private coverage.

Nineteen states also use CHIP to extend coverage to pregnant women, removing barriers to pregnancy coverage and prenatal care for about 370,000 women each year.

CHIP funding expired on Sept. 30, and the first states are expected to run out of funding by the end of 2017. The missed deadline in September has real implications for children and families. With every day that passes, millions of children, pregnant women and families are left with more uncertainty about access to health care.

Allen Chazin, Kew Gardens Hills

Shocking charges of bilking the system

Amika Land of Inwood, while working for a medical practice in Nassau County, was charged with bilking the welfare department out of $200,000 over four years [“DA: Lies got her $200G in benefits,” News, Nov. 1].

She apparently was able to get these benefits by submitting fraudulent letters to county agencies, misstating her earnings, according to prosecutors.

Doesn’t an agency have the ability to access a W2 form or yearly tax returns that would have shown her true income? Is it really that easy to scam the government — and by default all of us who fund these benevolent programs with our taxes?

Tim Consiglio, Hauppauge