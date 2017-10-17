Child abuse can bring lasting trauma

As a victim of child abuse, both physical and psychological, I was pleasantly surprised to read “Recognizing complex trauma” [News, Oct. 8]. Some mental health experts advocate more recognition of complex trauma disorder, which can occur among youths who have suffered repeated espisodes of battery, neglect, insults, threats, and sexual or emotional abuse.

Some 50 years after my abuse, I can attest to how difficult it is to survive and thrive. I’ve succeeded in many ways, in educational and career achievements, and as a mom and wife. My brother was not as blessed; he has been homeless for many years.

Although the physical pain is long past for my brother and me, the emotional attacks and threats to our safety are embedded in our memories. I’ve received help throughout the years from therapists and medication, but I berate myself, thinking that after all these years, I should be over it. Most of the time I am, but seeing or hearing something can trigger a memory. These triggers lead to nightmares, depression or being on high alert, worrying about my safety.

Having an actual diagnosis could help others who are suffering.

Kim Nowakowski, East Islip

Skeptical about federal school award

Here’s what’s wrong with the National Blue Ribbon School awards [“5 LI high schools at top of class,” News, Sept. 29].

First, U.S. schools lag behind other nations when it comes to international academic standards. The federal government doesn’t highlight those bad statistics.

Second, criteria for the award are either academic achievement or improvement. These should be separate awards. The Roosevelt school district, which was not cited in this story, went from so bad it had to be taken over by the state to later having its schools removed from the state’s list of those that are struggling. That’s the kind of achievement that should be given the federal blue ribbon!

Then there are poor schools that, compared to wealthy schools, have teachers and students achieving just as well with the money they have!

Finally, the academic performance and test scores are not the only way we should judge a good school. America also needs electricians, plumbers and high-skilled construction workers. Many are high-income earners without college degrees. Police officers retire with incomes higher than average. The military offers good jobs, too. Is a college degree needed? Schools should recognize that not all students need to enter a life of school-related debt.

Jo-Ann Nowodzinski, Jericho

Higher insulin prices will endanger patients

Reading “Dire choices for diabetics” [News, Sept. 18], I was shocked by pharmaceutical companies’ greed and indifference to human suffering.

These companies have chosen to raise the cost of insulin, the life-saving drug that people with diabetes depend on. This is outrageous! How will they be able to afford this increase? Many will be forced to give up insulin, which puts them in a life-threatening situation.

In defense of the rising costs, companies have said it is disingenuous to talk about cost without acknowledging the value of the medication to patients. It has helped to dramatically lower the death rate from the disease.

If companies are allowed to raise the cost as much as they want, making the drug unaffordable, that would make them responsible for pain, suffering and possible death of patients.

Irene Harshbarger, Holbrook

Real estate fees are an undue burden

As a real estate broker, I believe the fees to record deeds, etc., are out of sight [“Suffolk ‘recording fee’ was a harsh surprise,” Just Sayin’, Oct. 7]. A mere $10 fee would suffice, not $550.50.

New York is one of only eight states, along with Washington, D.C., that have a mortgage tax. When a New York resident purchases a home or refinances it, he or she is hit with a tax of 1 percent of the mortgage amount. This is an added expense to the exorbitant closing costs.

In Suffolk County, the fee for each lot inspection is $400. Some homes are on four lots. This is so absurd.

Added to this are the high real estate taxes, our expensive utilities, the fact that we have to help pay real estate taxes for PSEG Long Island and National Grid, and then a fuel delivery charge. Why would anyone want to live in this overtaxed state?

This election, I will vote for anyone who promises to lower the burden for residents. The swamp on Long Island is overdue to be drained.

Rosemary Terryn, West Hempstead