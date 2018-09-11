A New York Times op-ed revealed some of the goings-on in the White House [Trump: NYT piece ‘gutless,’ News, Sept. 6], and all the spineless members of President Donald Trump’s team called the writer gutless. The gutless people are those who see what Trump is about and do nothing. He considers the dictators of North Korea and Russia good people. These are our enemies, and God bless all the people at the White House who are trying to save our nation from Trump.

How could any of Trump’s supporters in Washington, including Congress, not see what’s going on? Are they blind to his bigotry and ignorance? Or do they let the bigotry take center stage and overshadow the truth?

Gene Reynolds, Ridge

So President Donald Trump thinks that libel laws should be changed so he can bring an action because he thinks he has been libeled by Bob Woodward’s book, The New York Times, et al.?

Trump has personally insulted, defamed, libeled and just plain lied about so many people that those people may take advantage of easier libel laws, and he may find himself spending more time in court defending himself than he does on the golf course.

Connie Leo, Massapequa

The idea that members of the Trump administration are choosing which policies and orders to follow is both greatly appreciated and also dangerous. We cannot have a functioning democracy if people do not trust our president to be up for the job. We cannot have a functioning democracy if our president is trashing the press, CIA, FBI, U.S. allies and anyone who doesn’t agree with him. We cannot have a functioning democracy if Congress refuses to be a check against the president. We cannot have a functioning democracy if the world is laughing at us and will not come to our aid when the time comes. We cannot have a functioning democracy if there is no morality nor civility.

Act now or we will act at the voting booth.

Jeff Goldschmidt, Stony Brook

I am astounded by the tone and ferocity of the criticism of President Donald Trump and his policies by those on the left. Since his election, he has not helped his cause by his derogatory remarks about those who disagree with him. But the economy is doing well, unemployment is low, and wages are slowly rising.

Those who hate Trump have shown utter contempt for reasoned discussion of the major issues that confront our nation.

Is the left, or liberal voters, so upset by Hillary Clinton’s loss that it cannot, or will not, recover from it, and be the loyal opposition?

Trump did not polarize this nation nearly as much as the years of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. I, like many moderate voters, want Trump to tone down his rhetoric and be more magnanimous toward those who oppose him, even when they are furious with him.

We are a divided nation but that does not mean we cannot have our views considered, and work toward solutions.

It seems more like each side is saying, “My way or the highway.” I grieve for our nation.

Nicholas Dallis, Smithtown

In 1974, President Richard Nixon had Watergate tapes, reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s Washington Post headlines of Nixon exposure, and “Deep Throat” was the pseudonym given to the secret source who provided information that led to the president’s resignation, pending imminent impeachment.

Today, President Trump has Michael Cohen’s allegations, Omarosa Manigault’s tapes, Woodward’s “Fear” book and even a “deep throat,” an anonymous senior White House official who wrote an op-ed exposing efforts to undermine Trump.

As history repeats itself, the next chapter would be impeachment and possible resignation of another American president. Alas, what is old is new again

Susan Marie Davniero, Lindenhurst

On celibacy and church scandal

I am writing in response to a letter in which the writer stated, “It seems obvious that the church’s requirement of priestly celibacy unintentionally fosters, to a significant degree, the molestation of children” [“Anger over role of church leaders,” Aug. 26].

The fact that priests are celibate does not “make” them sexually attracted or sexually stimulated by prepubescent or pubescent boys and/or girls, and act on those feelings. Pedophilic Disorder is a psychiatric disorder described in the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition). In the same publication, pedophilia is described as a sexual orientation.

I personally liked Rabbi Gellman’s comment on this issue in his column on the same date: He related a comment made by a cardinal in a city that has not been affected by the scandal. When asked how he handled accusations of abuse against priests in his diocese, he answered, “When an accusation comes in, I call the police.”

Lori LaVelle-Jardin, Hauppauge

Editor’s note: The writer is a pediatric primary care nurse practitioner, board certified) with expertise in child sexual abuse.