I read about the fiasco surrounding the opening of the new Mario M. Cuomo bridge [“Safety concerns delay Cuomo bridge,” [News, Sept. 10]. That’s the bridge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo named for his father without asking constituents, although there were more than 100,000 names on a petition against the name.

It was built to replace the Tappan Zee bridge. It should be noted that the Tappan Zee name honored the original settlers of the land, the Native American Tappan tribe and early Dutch settlers.

It seems as if engineers taking down the rusting remains of the Tappan Zee heard a “pop,” sparking fears that part of the structure could become destabilized and threaten to fall, making it a safety hazard.

Gov. Cuomo calls it a “bizarre coincidence” that the opening of a span on a new bridge dedicated to his late father was postponed.

I wouldn’t call it a coincidence. I would call it karma. Or maybe the Tappan tribe ancestors showing their displeasure.

Bill Viggiano, Williston Park

It’s disturbing that the administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo refuses to oppose all new fossil fuel projects, including two that threaten Long Island, the Williams pipeline off the Rockaways and the Caithness II power plant in Brookhaven.

Long Islanders recently rallied in Long Beach to urge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to move New York off fossil fuels [“Protesters urge aggressive climate change fight,” News, Sept. 9]. This includes stopping pipelines and power plants that transport and burn fracked oil and gas. If Cuomo wants to be a true climate leader, he must commit to a transition to 100 percent renewable energy, starting now.

Eric Weltman, Brooklyn

Editor’s note: The writer is a senior organizer for Food & Water Watch, an environmental advocacy organization.

It was nice to read that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed a more modern entry and exit way into and out of Penn Station on 33rd Street [“Penn’s Big Entrance,” News, Sept. 7]. But meanwhile, whenever it rains, commuters using the 34th Street exit need to rent rowboats to get to the street because the sidewalks are uneven and deep puddles are commonplace. In addition, escalators often do not work. And it is not unusual to see the clock displaying the wrong time for weeks.

Jurisdictional issues? Maybe the governor can figure them out and fix the 34th Street entry and exit, way before the 33rd Street one is completed.

John Minogue, Manhasset

Controversy over SCOTUS nomination

I am not professing that I am for or against the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. However, since the chair of the Judiciary Committee has focused on it, I would like to see all male and female members of Congress investigated to see whether they did anything sexually inappropriate in high school. Remember, let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

Robert Damato, Floral Park

A Newsday reader had to “applaud Fred Guttenberg,” who tried to shake the hand of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh [“High, low moments in SCOTUS hearing, Letters, Sept. 14]. I ask, why applaud him?

I would not know Guttenberg if he approached me and tried to shake my hand. I doubt if too many people would know Guttenberg without a proper introduction. It is sad that the Newsday reader did not recognize Guttenberg’s action for the political stunt it was. Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was really there to help the left’s agenda, and for that reason, should be admonished for exploiting his daughter’s memory in a political circus.

Guttenberg was just part of the show orchestrated a handful of Democrat senators, including Cory Booker and Dianne Feinstein, who have lost all sense of decency.

Dan Martin, Babylon

Our nation has sunk to a new low where reasonable dialogue and difference of opinion is no longer tolerable.

At the hearing for the Supreme Court nominee, the leftist activists took to communistic tactics to disrupt the session even before the questioning of the nominee began [“A raucous first day at Kavanaugh hearing,” News, Sept. 5]. It is a sad day for what used to be a democratic republic with respect for the freedom of speech and the sharing of opinion.

Joseph Ruszczyk, Kings Park

Can I get my own Suffolk IDA break?

It seems as if every day I read of a business looking for a tax break on the promise of hiring a few employees and keeping them employed for a set number of years [“Warehouse developer wants help, LI Business, Sept. 13].

I’m wondering, if I let Suffolk County know I will continue to live here and spend most of my wages in this county, instead of moving to the South, would it agree to cut my property taxes? I need a personal IDA tax break!

Laura Smith, Centereach