NY’s vexing system of school funding

After reading the three March 18 op-eds on New York’s school funding system, I found it interesting that the focus and hand-wringing are about the loss of the federal tax deduction for our school property taxes above $10,000 [“NY’s school-funding system can’t go on,” Opinion].

While I do not agree with the $10,000 limit, it seems to me that we should focus more on the real problem: the cost of public schools on Long Island.

Does Long Island really need 124 school districts? Has anyone calculated the duplicative overhead and associated costs of this burden?

While I understand that each district should be able to decide what happens in the classroom, does each district need to handle its own accounting, procurement, building maintenance, cafeterias and transportation? Do Jericho schools buy pencils differently from Hicksville schools?

These generic functions should be consolidated, perhaps at the town level. This common-sense approach, used by businesses across the country, can truly reduce our school costs and taxes.

Carl Marullo, Levittown

It’s as if the school tax and state and local taxes have to remain the same, even if the world were to end.

How about allowing parents to get a voucher to send a child to the school of their choice? Schools would compete for students by offering quality education at the cost of the voucher or below.

The high cost of public schools would be lowered, as the voucher would reflect the average cost of public education in the state. Should a family decide to send a child to a higher-priced school, it could pay the extra cost. The family would get a choice, and residents would get lower state and local taxes.

This cannot happen, as the teachers unions would never allow it. So, get used to being double taxed in New York.

James Laurita, Commack

State Sen. John Brooks’ solution for Long Islanders’ high school taxes is to blame Congress [“New federal tax code makes financing via the property tax unworkable,” Opinion, March 18]. Congress did not make New York the second highest-taxed state in the country; that was done by the governors, the State Senate and Assembly.

The senator and two other op-ed writers discussed the financing of education, but they didn’t focus on how to reduce the cost of education.

I’ve been in the financial service business for more than 40 years, and my job is to help clients solve their financial problems and reach their financial goals. These are my two common-sense solutions for reducing costs at schools:

Energy: Put solar panels on flat school roofs. This would reduce costs, and energy collected in the summer could help PSEG Long Island keep us cool.

Pension contribution: I met with some South Shore school superintendents, and they told me a problem is the contribution to the state pension fund. The contribution varies based on the returns of the state pension fund. The superintendents would like to use their reserves to make extra contributions in years when the returns are better than expected.

Gary Slavin, Massapequa

Editor’s note: The writer is exploring a run against Brooks for the 8th Senate District seat.

Three-time cop killer shouldn’t go free

What was the parole board thinking by letting a cop killer walk out of prison [“Cop killer’s parole plan criticized,” News, March 15]?

Herman Bell is a danger to society. He killed three cops, and the board believes he can return to society? Can the families get their time back with their loved ones?

These officers were ambushed in 1971 because they wore the uniform and protected us. They have not been able to enjoy their retirements, family graduations or the births of grandchildren, etc.

Will Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo step in and stop this? Will he see how an injustice was done, and show the victims’ families that he stands behind them?

Larry Lombardo, Lynbrook

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired NYC transit police sergeant and a former NYC correction officer.

Give 5-cent refunds for bags returned

The 5-cent plastic bag charge in Suffolk County is a consumer rip-off [“Stores will have to charge for plastic bags,” News, March 19].

The 5 cents is collected by the retailer and can add to his or her profit. The government is not collecting the money from the store to help the environment.

I was told the 5 cents is supposed to make the consumer bring in his or her own bags. I asked a person at one store, if I bring back the bag can I get my nickel back? The person didn’t have an answer. We do this with bottles. We are charged 5 cents, and when we return them, we get back 5 cents.

Why do we continue to let the government rip us off like this? I know it’s only 5 cents, but when does it stop? If we continue to let things like this happen, we will someday pay for the air we breathe.

Wayne Miller, Islip Terrace