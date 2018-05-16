Fallout from state AG’s resignation

As a longtime resident of Nassau County, I object to the appointment of Madeline Singas as special prosecutor to investigate accusations of assault against former Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman [“Singas is special prosecutor,” News, May 9]. Nassau already has enough problems with political corruption to distract our district attorney.

Anthony Labiento,Massapequa

So a Putnam County lawyer says Donald Trump and lawyer Michael Cohen were notified about sexual abuse accusations against Eric T. Schneiderman five years ago, but Albany knew nothing about it [“Lawyer’s letter about AG,” News, May 12].

Really?

Robert Peglow,Franklin Square

Confidence in Albany not growing

With New York’s very own Sheldon Silver, the former Assembly speaker, once again convicted of scamming the system, it just shows that Planet Albany is still No. 1 in the country with the best state government that money can buy [“Silver guilty,” News, May 12].

Thomas W. Smith,Riverhead

Donald Trump and the peace prize

Opinions writer Marc A. Thiessen wrote that President Barack Obama won a Nobel Prize “for doing nothing” [“Trump, don’t take Nobel Prize bait,” May 7].

I take exception to that statement. When Obama took office in 2009, war was raging in Afghanistan for more than seven years and in Iraq for almost six years. Obama ran on a promise to end those wars. Unfortunately, that did not happen, but the number of U.S. forces, and the rate of death in both countries, were reduced significantly. This is not to say both countries became peaceful and democratically run. They did not.

In contrast, President Donald Trump took the world to the brink of nuclear destruction. Perhaps his tactic did bring North Korea to the bargaining table. But it seems Trump played a very serious game of chicken that could have led to the deaths of many on the Korean Peninsula and in other Asian countries, and even of American citizens.

Regardless of the outcome of negotiations with North Korea, is Trump’s approach really worthy of a “peace” prize? Obama did not achieve all his goals, but he did try to bring peaceful solutions in a thoughtful, rational manner.

Carl Borruso,

Valley Stream

As I look at President Donald Trump’s handling of the North Korea problem and Kim Jong Un, I’m reminded of the biblical King Solomon. He threatened to chop a baby in two as two women fought over the child. He decided in favor of the woman who protested the most. Solomon’s bluff worked.

Donald Trump pulled a bluff and at stake were some cities in the United States and the Korean Peninsula. Millions of lives were at stake. A nuclear holocaust was at stake. Yet, some people think this president deserves a Nobel Prize!

Some people may thump their chests and say, “That’s our boy. He was the tougher guy!” But this kind of toughness does not give life. Trump should realize that the world is not one of his failed casinos.

The Nobel Prize does not belong to a person who gambles with millions of lives.

Gordon StewartSmithtown

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has visited North Korea five times, starting during the Obama administration in 2013. He last went in June 2017, ostensibly to promote basketball. Rodman, a friend of Kim Jong Un, claimed that he helped gain the release of Otto Warmbier, the American student imprisoned in the country who died of neurological injuries after returning home to Ohio. But U.S. officials in both administrations said Rodman did not represent the U.S. government during his visits.

I’m skeptical. I’m reminded of this year’s film about Moe Berg, “The Catcher Was a Spy.” The former major-league player spied for the United States during and after World War II. He reportedly was sent to Zurich in 1944 with instructions to shoot a German physicist if during a speech, the scientist hinted he was building an atomic bomb. No shooting occurred.

Has Rodman been working for the U.S. government? It took 20 years before Berg’s exploits were revealed in a book.

Donard Pranzo,Port Jefferson

Why only one LI school in top 100?

The May 9 news story “LI schools make top 200 in U.S.” reported that only one Long Island high school made the top 100 in the rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Jericho High School placed No. 98, a drop of 31 places from last year.

We pay some of the highest school taxes in the country, so we should expect great results. Fifteen other high schools in New York State placed higher than our best high school. Frankly, I expected better.

Gary Anderson,Smithtown

A fairer way to assess homes in Nassau

In Nassau County, let’s put aside property tax reduction companies and lawyers, and let’s consider fairness [“A plan for property tax relief,” News, May 6]. We need no studies, and we do not have to allocate money. Just charge each home 1.5 percent of the sale price. Easy, fair and equitable.

Len Masucci,Westbury