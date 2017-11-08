This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Newsday letters to the editor for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

Newsday readers respond to topics covered.

The Long Island Expressway east of Exit 60.

The Long Island Expressway east of Exit 60. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Newsday Readers
Remember the rise of Nazi Germany

I will hold my applause for GOP Sens. Bob Corker, John McCain and Jeff Flake [“Targeting Trump,” News, Oct. 25].

While it may seem helpful that these gentlemen are finally speaking up, let’s consider that there is also a danger that more Republicans will leave the Senate in frustration, only to be replaced by fanatics who will have no qualms about being in lockstep with President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and company.

Anybody who has studied European history knows that in the 1920s and ’30s, the troublemakers within the Nazi Party were isolated and forced out and replaced with loyalists whose only allegiance was to Adolf Hitler. The press was replaced by a party propaganda machine, and the military were required to pledge allegiance to Hitler, and only to him.

When those who had remained silent finally mustered the courage to speak up and act, it was too late.

Let’s hope that the GOP-controlled House and Senate will find the courage to bring this runaway train to a stop.

Ernst P.A. Vanamson, Sayville

Recently, some brave Republicans have been speaking up against President Donald Trump’s attempts to destroy America’s democracy and values. But there are still hundreds on Capitol Hill who abandon our principles by continuing to comply with Trump’s lies and appease his vitriol.

What will it take for these folks and so many fellow Americans to step up and say enough is enough?

Joe Cauchi, Garden City

Why is LIE work done in daytime?

I marvel at the audacity and stupidity of the state Department of Transportation’s decision to close lanes and shoulders on the Long Island Expressway at Exit 58 for two months between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. [“Bridge fixes will cause LIE closures,” News, Oct. 24].

Why couldn’t the closures occur between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.? Is it the money to pay salaries? The expressway is part of the interstate highway system, and I imagine that federal funds are available.

Why doesn’t Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo tell the DOT to do the work at night? I call this careless.

Franklin G. Edwards IV, West Islip

