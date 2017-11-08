Spend $573M to fix the subways instead

I read the news story “MTA’s key projects are lagging” [Oct. 24], which detailed delays in East Side Access and repairs needed for tunnels under the East River.

In addition, acting New York City Transit president Tim Mulligan has warned that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s $836 million subway turnaround program might have to be reduced without full funding.

No wonder the MTA is off track. Its priorities are distorted. Instead of spending $573 million to phase out MetroCards, the MTA should use this money to fix its broken subways. Why create a new fare payment system when the service we get isn’t worth what we pay for it?

Richard Reif, Kew Gardens

Columnist is wrong on Obamacare

My breakfast was ruined when I read the op-ed by syndicated columnist Jay Ambrose, “Trump helps U.S. recover from Obama” [Opinion, Oct. 27].

President Donald Trump has a Cabinet stocked with many unqualified people who are under orders to unravel laws and regulations that protect our environment and rights as consumers. Trump’s behavior on the world stage is a constant embarrassment that has many of our longtime allies shaking their heads.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He has kept none of the outlandish promises he was elected on, and he might get us into another horrible war, right out of the George W. Bush playbook.

President Barack Obama, against all odds, pulled America out of an economic depression that he inherited from Bush. History will treat him very well.

Dan Welsch, Patchogue

Jay Ambrose’s argument that President Barack Obama acted unconstitutionally with Affordable Care Act subsidies is just plain wrong.

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in King v. Burwell that the tax credits to help poor and middle-class citizens buy health insurance were constitutional.

Setting aside that Ambrose’s entire premise is untrue, it’s even more unsettling that he would argue that adhering to a technicality in his reading of the law is more important than enabling 20 million Americans to receive health care.

Maybe Ambrose should focus on solving problems rather than attacking Obama.

James Babbo, Lindenhurst