Double masks work — if worn properly

It’s good news that wearing two masks securely over the nose and mouth greatly improves coronavirus protection, but two masks hanging off the chin is twice as useless as one ["Doubling up on masks a better safeguard," News, Feb. 11].

Dr. Daryl Altman,

Lynbrook

Editor’s note: The writer is an allergist and immunologist.

Goodness outshines bad manners

I can’t believe some grinch would actually leave a note to the Pascucci family in Bethpage to take down their Christmas lights ["Lights honor virus victim," News, Feb. 15]. It was especially hurtful after the woman lost her father and aunt to COVID-19. How wonderful to see the neighbors rally in support putting their own lights back up as well as a visit from Santa Claus and a car parade. Let’s hope the grinch gets the message and sees the light.

Rob Colligan,

Babylon

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Let Congress learn what a $15 wage is

Since many members of Congress are reluctant to consider the $15 universal minimum wage legislation, perhaps it is time for members to experience the daily hardships of their constituents ["Prez, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage," News, Jan. 31]. I suggest that both the House and Senate should put forth and vote on a bill reducing their salaries to $15 an hour accruing to a yearly salary of $31,200. The stark contrast between a working-class wage to congressional salaries ranging from $174,000 to $223,500 might awaken our privileged public servants to the daily struggles of working-class Americans.

Clifford D. Glass,

East Rockaway

Risk in high-risk H.S. sports

It is hypocritical to identify the resuming of high school sports as the resumption of high-risk sports ["For openers, quarantine," Sports, Feb. 10]. If indeed they are high risk, why would we want the athletes to put themselves at high risk — high risk to catch COVID-19 and/or high risk of injury. Let’s be honest and not call these sports high risk if we believe there is not a high risk to the athletes. Just call for the resumption of high school sports. If we truly believe that they are high risk, maybe we should rethink the start of the seasons. The athletes can play without them being at high risk.

Bob Rubin,

Glen Cove