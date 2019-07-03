Just Sayin': Local highways in disappointing disrepair

While driving between Long Island Expressway Exits 46 and 70 in recent weeks, I have encountered hundreds of dangerous potholes and long, deep ridges between lanes.

With Long Islanders paying some of the highest taxes in the nation, one would think they’d find this unacceptable — and dangerous. One would think that post-winter road repairs would be done by July.

Potholes and ridges pose an extreme danger, especially for motorcycle riders changing lanes. I saw one almost lose control when the motorcycle’s front wheel tracked in one of these ridges.

When I travel out of state or upstate, I do not see these same deplorable road conditions.

Mark Silverman,

Cold Spring Harbor

I have a question for our local politicians: When did we allow our beautiful roads to become Third World passageways?

Take a ride down the Meadowbrook or Wantagh state parkways on the way to Jones Beach, and as you avoid all the potholes, look at the overgrown medians and shoulders of these thoroughfares.

What happened to caring about the appearance and maintenance of our roads and highways?

It seems that the Southern State Parkway entrance traveling west at Exit 25 has more potholes than pavement. It is a sin what we now accept as normal. These roads are not safe to travel.

Tom O’Connor,

North Bellmore

Bike lanes need to be separated from roads

I am opposed to unprotected bike lanes. When local governments draw white lines which are called bike lanes that share the road with motor vehicles, they create the false impression that it’s safe to ride your bike there. It’s not!

In my community in the Town of Brookhaven, we have such lanes on Granny Road. In some places, overgrown vegetation extends into the bike lanes, forcing cyclists to swerve briefly into vehicle lanes.

I used to ride on Granny Road with my bike, but stopped because of close calls with motor vehicles.

The only safe bike lanes are those that are protected, such as new ones on Route 347 in Smithtown, which are separated from vehicle lanes with a grassy median. These are beautiful and safe.

I’m sure barriers are expensive, but if we really want a safe riding environment, they are essential.

Peter Kelly,

Medford