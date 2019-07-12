A lawn sign in my community says, “Left Turns Kill. Watch Out For Motorcycles.”

However, if my path is clear and I’m making a legal left turn, how can I hurt anyone?

Oh, right, motorcycles.

The second part of the sign makes total sense because some motorcyclists drive in dangerous ways.

Speeding is the least of it. Some ride the line between cars on the highways, swerving in and out of lanes, apparently showing off. Fewer lawn signs and more adherence to traffic regulations are what the driving population needs from motorcyclists who ignore the law.

Lou Werner,

West Sayville

Racket replaces the joyful sound of kids

As I sit on my porch, I’ve become aware of the sounds around me.

It’s never quiet anymore. Cars, trucks and motorcycles pass by, some with volume that’s extraordinary. Airplanes take off and land at regular intervals, drowning out TV sets and conversation.

By far, the most disturbing sound comes from landscapers. It’s not just that the sound coming from leaf blowers, mowers and trimmers is so obnoxiously loud, it’s that this cacophony occurs throughout the day all week long. I’ve come to accept that this is the way it is, and all my ranting will not change it.

The one sound I don’t hear anymore is children playing outdoors at ring-a-levio, potsy, hide-and-seek and stickball. Those sounds, the sounds of my youth, have faded away, leaving noise that has no joy.

Ken Boeckle,

West Hempstead

And farther east . . .

Is anyone concerned about the plane noise that residents of the Riverhead area have to listen to on a daily basis?

There are jet planes heading to and from Long Island MacArthur Airport. And there is air traffic at Francis S. Gabreski Airport north of Westhampton Beach. And how can any person living in the Riverhead area forget the constant stream of float planes and helicopters heading to East Hampton Airport?

But as we’re for the most part just middle-class homeowners, it seems that no one cares about the constant noise we are forced to endure.

Thomas W. Smith,

Riverhead