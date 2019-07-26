Driver training teaches us how to signal for turns and why. Sometime in the past few years, this practice seems to have been discarded. Why have our local police failed to enforce requirements to signal?

In addition, many disabled drivers fail to remove the permits that hang in their front windows while they drive, even though they are required to do so. Again, no enforcement.

In these oversights, the basic fabric of society slips away, and we are doing nothing to stop it.

Jeff Barkin, Baldwin

Sorry to see a local King Kullen close

It was so heartbreaking to witness the closing of King Kullen in Mount Sinai in late June.

For me, it was almost like a death in the family. I’ve lived here more than 30 years and shopped there several days a week. I got to know a lot of the employees; all were extremely courteous.

The store was neatly organized and had a great bakery and deli. I will miss it so much. I am truly sad.

Grace Fornatora, Port Jefferson Station

Rutted roads endanger Long Island cyclists

As a member of several Long Island bicycle clubs, I ride on many Nassau and Suffolk county roads. Perhaps to conserve funds, authorities repave only parts of roads that are nearly impassable. These partial repairs fall apart quickly, creating even worse hazards.

Cyclists find themselves suddenly going from good pavement into dangerously rutted and potholed areas. Since this happens without warning, sudden braking and swerving are needed. This is a prescription for accidents among cyclists or with motor vehicles. Most injuries to road cyclists are the result of road hazards.

Our paving jurisdictions need to do complete jobs of paving, and to address Long Island’s many horribly maintained roads. Considering the cost to life and limb, our tax dollars should be more wisely assigned.

Salvator Levy, Huntington

Editor’s note: The writer is membership chair of the Huntington Bicycle Club.